Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Caprock Mining Corp. (CSE: CAPR) ("Caprock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from the Fall 2025 drill program at its flagship Destiny gold property ("Destiny", the "Property", or the "Project") located near Val d'Or, Quebec which hosts an open pit-constrained Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) completed in March 2025 with the following gold inventory:

Classification Constraints Cut-Off Grade

(Au g/t) Tonnage Grade

(Au g/t) Contained Gold

Oz Indicated OP 0.30 6,752,000 0.91 196,549 Inferred OP 0.30 28,560,000 0.87 794,886 Detailed Mineral Resource Estimate Notes are provided further down in this press release.

Key Highlights from Fall 2025 Drilling at Depth:

Drill Hole DES-25-182W2 : Intersected a high-grade interval of 18.3 g/t Au over 0.3m .

Drill Hole DES-25-181W1 : Intersected 5.42 g/t Au over 1.1m .

Drill Hole DES-25-182 : Intersected 5.18 g/t Au over 1.5m .

All drill holes confirmed the depth projection of a comprehensive structural geology model which implies the presence of a very large mineralized system at Destiny.

Key Highlights from Historical Drilling at Depth:

Drill Hole DES-01-60 : Intersected high-grade intervals of 26.6 g/t Au over 1.1m, 16.75 g/t Au over 0.7m, 7.5 g/t Au over 1.1m, and 6.34 g/t Au over 0.7m.

Drill Hole DES-01-59: Intersected high-grade intervals of 17.55 g/t Au over 0.5m, 5.11 g/t Au over 0.6m, and 2.54 g/t Au over 1.1m.

Caprock's President & CEO, Mr. Vishal Gupta, stated, "Not only did all four holes drilled last December intersect the lithologies, structures, alteration and mineralization that we had anticipated, but they also returned significant gold assays representing a very 'high hit-ratio' that is unusual for exploration drilling in the Abitibi. Most importantly, each one of the drill holes provided us with validation of a detailed structural geology model for Destiny that was developed (circa 2004) by our senior operations consultant, Robert J. Tremblay, P.Geo. (retired) through a detailed review of Cameco Gold's drilling on the Property in the 1990's and early 2000's. Robert's model demonstrates the gold mineralization at Destiny being controlled by a fold structure with an amplitude of approximately 150 metres, which implies the presence of a very large mineralized system on the Property. The four drill holes described in today's announcement have confirmed the projection of Robert's structural geology model down to a depth of approximately 550 metres below surface."

Mr. Gupta goes on to say, "We have recently commenced our next phase of drilling that is designed to continue testing the high-grade gold potential of the mineralized system in-between historical drill holes DES-01-60 and DES-01-59 that were drilled over 200 metres laterally apart from each other, and each of which intersected high-grade gold mineralization at a depth of 500-600 metres below surface. Based on the fresh data points we have just received from the four holes drilled last December, our technical team has started to discern the presence of shallowly plunging high-grade enrichment trends within the mineralized system at Destiny. Our current phase of drilling is intended to hone in on these enriched zones."

Following the completion of this current phase of drilling, management is planning a near-surface resource expansion drill program.

Description of Recent Drilling & Summary of Assay Results

The four drill holes totaled 2,584.3 metres of drilling, and included two pilot drill holes (DES-25-181 and DES-25-182) and two wedged drill holes (DES-25-181W1 and DES-25-182W2). The projections of the four drill holes and their pierce points relative to drill holes DES-01-59 and DES-01-60 are provided in Figures 1 and 2 below.

Figure 1: East-looking cross-section with projections of the 4 most recent drill holes along with DES-01-59 and DES-01-60 piercing the mineralized domains at Destiny.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8515/285186_2792b5edc44c9ada_001full.jpg

Figure 2: North-looking long-section illustrating the location of the mineralized pierce points for the 4 most recent drill holes relative to previous drilling at Destiny.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8515/285186_2792b5edc44c9ada_002full.jpg

Assay results from drill holes DES-25-181, DES-25-181W1, DES-25-182 and DES-25-182W2 are summarized in the table below.

Survey From To Core length Au (g/t) DES-25-181 528,85 566,25 37,40 0,33 Including 537,75 542,00 4,25 0,86

642,00 663,00 21,00 0,77 Including 642,00 654,20 12,20 1,01 Including 655,95 663,00 7,05 0,56

699,80 701,00 1,20 2,83

717,00 737,40 20,40 0,46 Including 720,20 726,00 5,80 1,31 DES-25-181W1 501,45 503,00 1,55 0,67

546,40 578,50 32,10 0,14

645,10 652,25 7,15 2,12 Including 646,90 648,00 1,10 5,42 Including 649,00 652,25 3,25 2,45

660,00 667,40 7,40 0,40

715,50 731,65 16,15 0,62 Including 719,75 720,60 0,85 2,03 Including 721,70 723,10 1,40 1,91 Including 726,25 729,40 3,15 0,92

756,20 760,85 4,65 0,49 Including 757,20 757,70 0,50 3,56 DES-25-182 503,15 554,45 51,30 0,28 Including 511,50 513,00 1,50 5,18

595,50 642,80 47,30 0,13 Including 627,90 629,00 1,10 1,14 Including 630,45 631,55 1,10 1,22

681,80 692,00 10,20 0,31 Including 690,00 691,50 1,50 1,32 DES-25-182W2 526,70 539,20 12,50 0,29 Including 538,20 538,70 0,50 2,56

591,75 625,40 33,65 0,34 Including 591,75 592,05 0,30 18,30

Table 1: Summarized assay results for the 4 most recent drill holes completed at Destiny. Reported widths represent downhole core lengths. True widths are estimated to be approximately 80-85% of core lengths.

Key Geological Observations

The structural framework of the gold system at Destiny includes a high density of altered dykes channelized by folding events. All four drill holes discussed here intersected significant zones of silica and carbonate alteration with sulphide mineralization and intense shearing. This combination of characteristics is highly conducive to gold mineralization, based on our review of previously drilled holes on the Property.

Geological Environment: Destiny is located along the Despinassy shear zone, which is a northern splay of the Chicobi Fault, a regional break within the greater Abitibi gold deformation corridor. The mineralized system at Destiny is embedded in a mafic intrusion complex identified over a strike length of several kilometres. The mineralization and its controls can be described as follows:

Folding: The geological system is marked by regional-scale folding, more specifically, by a strongly dipping "drag" fold. At this stage, it is interpreted that this structure played a vital part in channeling gold bearing fluids at the Property.

Dyke Swarms: The mineralized corridor, which stretches up to 200 metres across section, includes a swarm of porphyritic dykes of intermediate composition hosted in deformed carbonatized basalt. Intrusions are strongly altered in secondary feldspar and quartz, and represent a significant portion of the gold bearing structure at Destiny.

Mineralogy and Alteration: Gold zones at Destiny are hosted within altered and sheared basalts and gabbros (mafic intrusions). Alteration of the mineralized zone is primarily comprised of pervasive carbonate, biotite and sericite, along with extensive silica flooding.

Sulphide Association: Gold mineralization at Destiny is closely associated with pyrite, pyrrhotite and localized sphalerite.

Mineral Resource Estimate Notes:

CIM definition standards were followed for the resource estimate. The 2025 resource model used ordinary kriging (OK) grade estimation within a three-dimensional block model with mineralized domains defined by wireframed solids. Mineral resources are constrained within pit shells (OP). An exchange rate of 1.35 is utilized in calculations ($CAD/$USD). Open pit cut-off of 0.30 g/t Au milled is based on the cost/ton ($CAD/t) milled for incremental mining, processing, and G&A based on the following: Long term metal prices of US$2,100/oz of gold; Metallurgical recoveries are based on metallurgical testing recovery of 94%; Average Bulk density (specific gravity) was determined for each lithology and/or mineralized domain within the deposit; Total ore-based cost of CAD$22.50/t; Processing costs of CAD$18.00/t and G&A costs of CAD$4.50/t milled; Dilution of 10%; and Pit Slope angle of 45 degrees. Mineral Resources that are not mineral reserves do not have economic viability. Numbers may not add due to rounding. The resource estimate was prepared by Todd McCracken, P.Geo, of BBA E&C Inc. in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Caprock Mining Corp.

Caprock Mining Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring precious metals in Quebec and Ontario.

The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Destiny gold property that comprises 127 mineral claims and encompasses an area of 5,013 hectares located less than two hours' drive from Val d'Or, Quebec. Destiny lies along a major deformation corridor in the Abitibi greenstone belt that includes the prolific Cadillac-Larder Lake, Destor-Porcupine and Casa Berardi fault zones which host numerous producing and development-stage gold deposits. The Project overlies a 6.0 km long segment of the poorly explored Despinassy shear zone which is a splay off the regional Chicobi Fault. Destiny hosts a significant, open pit-constrained, NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate published in March 2025.

Additionally, the Company holds a 100% interest in three gold exploration properties in the historical Beardmore-Geraldton Gold Belt of Ontario - a belt that has produced over four million ounces of gold historically (Reference: Beardmore-Geraldton Gold Camp - Tashota Resources), and contains the sizeable Greenstone gold project (formerly known as the Hardrock gold project) which has been brought to production by Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) (Reference: Greenstone Gold Mines - Mining & Processing).

Technical Disclosure

The drilling program was managed by Explo-Logik of Val-d'Or, Québec. Drill core was split in half, with one half submitted to AGAT Laboratories at Val-d'Or for analysis. Gold was analyzed by fire assay (50 g) with atomic absorption finish, while base metals were analyzed by four-acid digestion with ICP-OES finish. Samples with gold grades greater than 10 g/t are reprocessed using metallic screening with a 106 µm cutoff. The processed material is split and analyzed by fire assay with ICP-OES finish to extinction. A separate split is prepared to independently analyze mineralized intervals with a target grade greater than 1.00% Cu-Zn using a Na2O2 fusion with ICP-OES or ICP-MS finish. Sample preparation duplicates, certified reference standards, and blanks are inserted into the sample stream.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ms. Suzie Tremblay, who is a practising member of the Ordre Des Geologues Du Quebec (OGQ #10664) and considered a 'Qualified Person' as defined under NI 43-101. All geoscience-related activities for Destiny are being conducted under Ms. Tremblay's supervision, who is Vice President of Operations at Explo-Logik, and is an Independent Consultant to the Company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Historical Drill Holes

Historical drill intercepts mentioned in this press release have been referenced from the "NI 43-101 Technical Report And Resource Estimate Of The DAC Deposit, Destiny Property, Quebec" prepared for Alto Ventures Ltd. and Pacific Northwest Capital Corp. by Todd McCracken, P.Geo. of Wardrop a Tetra Tech Company, with an effective date of March 1, 2011.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's plans and expectations for the Property, the potential for underground mineable resources at the Property and the timing of the exploration on the Property, the potential for additional gold mineralization on the Property, the Company's ability to satisfy the earn-in requirements for the Property, and the timing of the announcement of the Company's exploration plan for the Property. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Although Caprock believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Caprock can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements are based on reasonable assumptions, including the accuracy of historical data and geological models, and the availability of future financing. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in Caprock's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Caprock's expectations include risks associated with the business of Caprock; risks related to reliance on technical information provided by Caprock; risks related to exploration and potential development of the Company's mineral properties; risks related to the Destiny property option agreement; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and First Nation groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in Caprock's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca). Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability, and the presence of gold deposits on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's properties. Caprock does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

