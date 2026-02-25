tele-net America Corporation: TELE-NET Highlights Growing Demand for Human-First Customer Support in an AI-Driven Era

As automation accelerates across industries, businesses are rediscovering the value of empathy, judgment, and real human connection.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / As artificial intelligence and automation continue to reshape the customer service landscape, TELE-NET is seeing a related trend: growing demand for support models that prioritize empathy, critical thinking, and relationship-building.

While AI technologies enable faster workflows, improved analytics, and greater efficiency, many organizations recognize that technology alone cannot replace the nuance and emotional intelligence required in customer interactions. Businesses are increasingly seeking solutions that integrate AI capabilities without sacrificing the human touch customers still value.

"AI is transforming how support teams operate, but it's not replacing the need for people," said Parker Andrus, Vice President of Global Operations at TELE-NET. "Companies want the efficiency and insight AI provides, combined with the empathy, adaptability, and judgment that only human agents can deliver."

TELE-NET's service model reflects this shift. Across its operations in Japan, the Philippines, and the United States, the company continues investing in both agent development and AI-supported tools designed to enhance-not replace-human performance. These technologies assist with quality monitoring, coaching insights, and workflow optimization, allowing agents to focus on delivering thoughtful and personalized customer experiences.

Organizations are finding that while automation can streamline processes, human interaction remains critical for resolving complex issues, building trust, and maintaining brand reputation.

As customer expectations continue to evolve, TELE-NET believes the future of customer support will be defined not by "AI versus humans," but by how effectively businesses combine both.

"Technology should empower people, not compete with them," Andrus added. "The strongest support strategies are those where AI and human expertise work side by side."

About TELE-NET

TELE-NET is a global customer support outsourcing company with offices in Japan, the U.S., and the Philippines. Combining Japanese hospitality principles (omotenashi) with advanced technology and scalable operations, TELE-NET supports companies across multiple industries - including healthcare, logistics, and transportation - with reliable, human-first solutions.

For more information about TELE-NET, visit telenetamerica.com .

