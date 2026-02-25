Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Winzig bewertet - und jetzt startet die heiße Phase mit Trigger-Fahrplan 2026
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
25.02.2026 14:02 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Burst Raises $3M To Help Retailers Maximize FSA/HSA Spend While Lowering Consumer Health Costs

Post-purchase integration drives up to 30% higher customer basket size without changing checkout flows.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / Burst (formerly Float), the healthcare payments platform that helps retailers and wellness brands unlock billions in untapped FSA and HSA spending, today announced it has raised $3 million in total funding, including a $2.1 million seed round led by Pear VC with participation from Rock Health Capital, Alumni Ventures, and others. The capital will accelerate product development and fuel partnerships with retailers, e-commerce brands, and plan administrators looking to capture more health spending.

Burst's platform has already demonstrated strong traction with wellness brands and retail partners, driving up to 30% higher customer basket size and up to 42% increase in retention rates. The company is on a mission to make it effortless for shoppers to use their pre-tax healthcare dollars on eligible purchases while keeping checkout simple.

"We can help activate more of your customers to look like your best segment," said Anthony Rangel, co-founder and CEO at Burst. "HSA and FSA cardholders are already retailers' most loyal customers, returning often and spending more when they do. We eliminate the friction and empower consumers to use their pre-tax health benefits at your storefront."

Unlike traditional FSA/HSA payment solutions that require new payment methods or checkout modifications, Burst works entirely post-purchase. Retailers keep their existing payment stack, checkout flows, and tooling. Shoppers pay as they normally would with Apple Pay, credit cards, or loyalty rewards. After purchase, Burst identifies HSA/FSA-eligible items, notifies customers of their savings opportunity, and files reimbursement claims automatically with their plan administrator.

The platform integrates through a simple Shopify app or API and works across every sales channel, including e-commerce, in-store POS systems, telehealth platforms, and subscription services. For subscriptions, Burst supports Letter of Medical Necessity (LMN) issuance and helps enable automatic recurring reimbursements, turning one-time purchases into long-term customers.

"Every attempt we've seen to unlock HSA and FSA spend requires merchants to change how they sell and customers to change how they buy," said Ajay Kamat, Partner at Pear VC. "Burst flips that model by fitting into existing systems-turning reimbursement into an asset for retailers and making it effortless for customers to use their HSA and FSA funds. That's what makes the platform scalable and gives it the potential to reshape how health spending actually flows."

Industry data shows account holders collectively forfeit approximately $4.5 billion in FSA funds annually, with nearly half losing an average of $422 each due to complexity and missed deadlines. For pharmacies, grocery stores, and wellness brands selling eligible products like OTC medicine, supplements, fitness equipment, and wellness teas, Burst eliminates these barriers while staying fully compliant with IRS guidelines and major third-party administrators.

"The FSA and HSA world has been historically fragmented and purposefully difficult to navigate," said Shubhi Jain, co-founder & Chief Product Officer at Burst. "We're building the abstraction layer that makes these accounts actually work for people, becoming the center of their health and wellness spending without them having to think about it."

Burst handles compliance and eligibility determination at the SKU level, aligned with IRS 213(d) requirements. The platform facilitates clinician-issued Letters of Medical Necessity and automatically files claims with major TPAs. Merchants get paid immediately through their normal payment stack, while customers benefit from automated claim filing and faster reimbursements-turning what was once a weeks-long manual process into an instant, seamless experience.

Burst is actively hiring across engineering and partnerships and welcomes inquiries from retailers and wellness brands. To learn more, visit getburst.com.

ABOUT BURST:

Burst (formerly Float) is a fintech platform that helps retailers and DTC wellness brands capture billions in HSA and FSA spending. Through seamless post-purchase integration and automated claims workflows, Burst enables shoppers to use pre-tax health benefits while helping merchants drive higher conversion, retention, and customer lifetime value. Learn more at https://www.getburst.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Lauren Gill of MAG PR at Lauren@mooringadvisorygroup.com

SOURCE: Burst



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/burst-raises-3m-to-help-retailers-maximize-fsa%2fhsa-spend-while-loweri-1140259

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.