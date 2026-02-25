Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.02.2026
25.02.2026 14:02 Uhr
Trust Consulting Services, Inc.: JW Radford Signs Three-Book Publishing Deal with Poppy Grace Publishing

Motivational Author Inks Deal With Independent Publisher

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / JW Radford, entrepreneur, bestselling author, and leadership strategist, has officially signed a three-book publishing deal with Poppy Grace Publishing, marking a significant milestone in his expanding literary and motivational platform.

The multi-book agreement builds on the success and impact of Radford's work in personal development, leadership, resilience, and purpose-driven success. The forthcoming titles will expand on themes of discipline, mindset, legacy, and overcoming adversity-principles rooted in Radford's lived experiences as a business leader, mentor, and author.

"This partnership represents more than a publishing deal-it's a shared mission," said Radford. "Poppy Grace Publishing understands the responsibility that comes with telling stories that don't just motivate, but equip people to change the trajectory of their lives."

The Founder and Publisher of Poppy Grace Publishing echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the alignment between Radford's message and the publisher's vision.

"JW Radford brings a rare combination of authenticity, leadership credibility, and emotional honesty to his writing," said the Founder of Poppy Grace Publishing. "His voice speaks directly to readers who are navigating real challenges and looking for practical wisdom, not platitudes. We are honored to partner with him on this three-book journey and are confident his work will leave a lasting impact."

Radford is the Founder and CEO of Trust Consulting Services. Beyond business, he is a sought-after speaker and mentor committed to empowering individuals to rediscover purpose, take ownership of their decisions, and pursue success without limits.

The first title under the new agreement is expected to be released at the end of February, with additional books to follow as part of the multi-year collaboration.

About JW Radford
JW Radford is an entrepreneur, author, and motivational leader dedicated to helping individuals unlock their full potential. Through writing, speaking engagements, and mentorship initiatives, he challenges people to lead with intention, discipline, and purpose while building success that creates a lasting legacy.

About Poppy Grace Publishing
Poppy Grace Publishing was founded in 2023 with a simple but powerful mission: to help authors turn their writing dreams into reality. As an independent publishing company, Poppy Grace Publishing is committed to elevating powerful voices and publishing impactful stories that inspire growth, resilience, and meaningful change.

Contact
outreach@tcsservices.net
202-800-8217

SOURCE: Trust Consulting Services, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/jw-radford-signs-three-book-publishing-deal-with-poppy-grace-pub-1140600

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
