Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Winzig bewertet - und jetzt startet die heiße Phase mit Trigger-Fahrplan 2026
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
25.02.2026 14:02 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Duly Health and Care: Duly Surgeon First in Illinois to Use Tumor-Illuminating Technology for Ovarian Cancer Surgery

DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / Duly Health and Care this month announced that Dr. Sameer Sharma, a gynecologic oncologist at Duly Health and Care's Chicagoland medical group, DuPage Medical Group, Ltd., is the first physician in Illinois to perform ovarian cancer surgery using Cytalux, a newly approved imaging agent that causes cancerous tissue to "glow" - and can thus help surgeons see and remove tumors with greater precision.

"Ovarian cancer surgery often comes down to what you can't see," Dr. Sharma said. "Cytalux gives us another set of eyes in the operating room. When cancer cells light up, it helps us be more precise, more confident, and ultimately more effective for our patients."

Dr. Sharma brings more than 20 years of experience in gynecologic oncology and performs about 60 advanced ovarian cancer surgeries each year, placing him among the highest-volume ovarian cancer surgeons in the country. Research shows that patients treated by experienced, high-volume surgeons have better outcomes - particularly for ovarian cancer, where complete tumor removal is critical.

Administered prior to surgery, Cytalux causes ovarian cancer cells to "glow" under a specialized camera. That enables surgeons to detect disease that may not be visible to the naked eye.

"For patients, this technology can mean the difference between leaving microscopic disease behind and removing everything we possibly can," Dr. Sharma said. "That matters - not just for today's surgery but for what comes next in their treatment and recovery."

Only a small number of specialized health systems nationwide offer Cytalux for ovarian cancer surgery, placing Duly among a select group delivering cutting-edge cancer care.

"Ovarian cancer remains one of the most deadly gynecologic cancers, claiming more than 12,000 lives each year in the United States - including nearly 500 in Illinois," said Dr. Sharma. "Innovations like this, combined with experienced oncologic surgical care, give us new ways to push outcomes in the right direction - right here in the community."

DuPage Medical Group, Ltd. dba Duly Health and Care of Northern Illinois ("Duly") is Duly's Chicagoland medical group.

About Duly Health and Care

The Duly Health and Care brand consists of some of the largest independent, multi-specialty, physician-directed medical groups in the nation, with more than 1,000 primary care and specialty care providers and over 6,000 team members across more than 150 locations. The Duly Health and Care brand includes three medical groups - DuPage Medical Group Ltd., Quincy Medical Group, and The South Bend Clinic LLC. Duly is deeply committed to caring for patients in traditional and value-based care arrangements, ensuring a focus on quality, efficiency, and enhanced patient experiences throughout the Midwest.

For more information, visit duly?healthand?care?.com.

Media Contact
Katelyn Moon
katelyn@keybridge.biz
202-982-2444

SOURCE: Duly Health and Care



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/duly-surgeon-first-in-illinois-to-use-tumor-illuminating-technology-f-1140764

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.