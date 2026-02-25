Switzerland will implement amendments to its Energy Act on April 1 to shorten planning and permitting for solar, wind and hydropower projects of national interest, while also simplifying grid expansion and appeal procedures.Large-scale renewable energy projects are set to advance more quickly in Switzerland. On Feb. 25, the Federal Council decided to bring most provisions of the draft law on accelerating procedures into force on April 1. The draft law, adopted by the Federal Assembly on Sept. 26, 2025, mainly amends the Energy Act. The changes aim to simplify and shorten planning and permitting ...

