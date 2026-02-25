Definitive agreement with Trident IoT positions Semtech as one-stop provider for Z-Wave connectivity, with Zigbee and Thread/Matter roadmap

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading provider of high-performance semiconductor, Internet of Things (IoT) systems and cloud connectivity service solutions, today announced a definitive agreement with Trident IoT that positions Semtech's LoRa Plus platform as the connectivity foundation for next-generation multi-protocol smart home and security solutions. With this agreement, customers who purchase Semtech's LoRa Plus transceivers will have royalty-free access to Trident IoT's software development kit (SDK) and development tools, positioning Semtech as a one-stop provider for Z-Wave connectivity, with development plans to support Zigbee and Thread/Matter.

The collaboration addresses the growing complexity developers face in supporting multiple smart home connectivity standards by integrating Trident IoT's award-winning ELCap development platform and SDK with Semtech's LoRa Plus family, including the LR2021 multi-PHY transceiver. This turnkey approach eliminates traditional development fragmentation, accelerating time-to-market for manufacturers of smart home, security and IoT devices.

Semtech Becomes One-Stop Provider for Multi-Protocol Smart Home Solutions

"This definitive agreement establishes Semtech as a performance leader and comprehensive solution provider for multi-protocol IoT connectivity," said Madhu Rayabhari, senior vice president and general manager of Semtech's analog, mixed-signal and wireless products group. "By integrating Trident IoT's production-ready development tools with our multi-award-winning 4th generation transceiver, LR2021, we're becoming one of the industry's most complete solutions for smart home and security applications. Our customers benefit from a single-source platform that combines proven silicon with robust software tools, significantly reducing their development complexity and accelerating their path to market."

The agreement builds on Semtech's established position in low-power connectivity, extending the company's LoRa Plus platform strategy to address complementary smart home protocols alongside its existing LoRaWAN and Amazon Sidewalk offerings.

"This partnership represents an evolution in our collaboration with Semtech," said Mariusz Malkowski, chief technology officer of Trident IoT. "By combining our ELCap platform and SDK with Semtech's LoRa Plus transceivers, we're removing the barriers that have traditionally complicated multi-protocol IoT development. The integration delivers a truly turnkey solution that enables our mutual customers to focus on product innovation rather than connectivity implementation."

Comprehensive Multi-Protocol Roadmap

Semtech and Trident IoT will deliver a phased rollout of protocol support across the LoRa Plus platform:

Z-Wave will be the first protocol released, delivering secure, low-latency connectivity proven in smart home applications. LoRa Plus platform customers receive royalty-free access to Trident's Z-Wave SDK and development tools.

Support for additional protocols, including Zigbee and Thread/Matter, is expected to follow. This will further strengthen market coverage in smart home and security sectors while enhancing interoperability within home automation ecosystems.

The solution delivers:

Integrated Development Environment: Seamless integration between Semtech's LR2021 transceiver and Trident's ELCap platform and SDK

Seamless integration between Semtech's LR2021 transceiver and Trident's ELCap platform and SDK Multi-Protocol Flexibility: Support for multiple leading IoT protocols on a single hardware platform

Support for multiple leading IoT protocols on a single hardware platform Accelerated Time-to-Market: Pre-validated, production-ready reference designs and comprehensive development tools

Pre-validated, production-ready reference designs and comprehensive development tools Future-Ready Architecture: Scalable platform designed to accommodate emerging protocols and standards

Availability

Beta units featuring the integrated Semtech-Trident solution are expected to be available to select development partners in calendar Q2 2026. Companies interested in early access should contact sales@semtech.com.

