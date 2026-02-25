Every day 9 million users use Klarna's app to help them bank and pay

Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, is seeing a sharp rise in both monthly and daily app usage, as more consumers use the global digital bank's services as part of their everyday money management.

The Klarna app now reaches more than 55 million monthly active users globally, with 9 million people using the app on a daily basis. Daily engagement has increased by approximately 53% compared with last year, highlighting increasingly frequent use of Klarna's banking, spending and shopping services.

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO and co-founder of Klarna: "When people use Klarna every day, it shows we're delivering on our vision of becoming the global digital bank for the next generation. Consumers are using the app to stay on top of their spending and manage their money, which is exactly how we see Klarna evolving into an everyday money management app people rely on in daily life.

The massive app growth follows Klarna's recent launches including a debit card, membership tiers, cashback, mobile phone plans and peer-to-peer payments in Europe. Together, these offerings advance Klarna's ambition to provide a single, transparent hub for managing money across everyday spending.

The growth in daily usage reflects wider changes in how consumers manage their finances. According to McKinsey*, around nine in ten consumers in both the US and Europe now use digital payments. The firm also found that one in five digital wallet users often leave home without a physical wallet, pointing to digital financial tools becoming part of everyday habits across markets.

http://mckinsey.com/industries/financial-services/our-insights/banking-matters/state-of-consumer-digital-payments-in-2024

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 118 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay Google Pay. More than 966,000 retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com.

Category: Investor News

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260225749290/en/

Contacts:

press@klarna.com