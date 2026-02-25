Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Winzig bewertet - und jetzt startet die heiße Phase mit Trigger-Fahrplan 2026
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.02.2026 14:10 Uhr
177 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

First Orion Corp.: First Orion Previews April 2026 Global Exchange at Mobile World Congress, Expanding Carrier Connectivity and Adding CAMARA Support

Company to double branded calling coverage by the end of 2026

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MWC 2026 - First Orion, a leading provider of branded calling solutions, today announced the April 2026 release of its Global Exchange which will be previewed during Mobile World Congress (MWC - Booth CS176) taking place March 2-5, 2026.The upcoming release introduces support for CAMARA-standard APIs and expands international carrier connectivity, improving on the Global Exchange platform first introduced in 2025.

Since its initial launch, the Global Exchange has enabled international deployment of branded calling services. Following its mid-2025 European rollout, which connected carriers in the United Kingdom and Germany, First Orion is extending the platform with additional European integrations and enhanced onboarding capabilities aligned with carrier standardization efforts.

Expanding European Carrier Integrations

As part of its 2026 focus, First Orion plans to expand European connectivity through Global Exchange to include:

  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Belgium
  • Netherlands
  • Additional carriers in Germany and the United Kingdom

The exchange will also support deployments across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, empowering reseller partners and Business Process Outsourcing (BPOs) to connect with enterprise customers across multiple regions via a single, scalable integration.

CAMARA Availability Streamlines Integration

With the April 2026 release, the Global Exchange will support CAMARA-standard branded calling APIs, enabling faster and more standardized onboarding for carriers that choose to deploy CAMARA interfaces. The platform will also continue to integrate with other carrier-provided APIs, enhancing flexibility as operators develop their network strategies.

"We developed Global Exchange to simplify how branded calling scales across borders," said Temim Adwan, Managing Director EMEA at First Orion. "By complying with CAMARA standards and expanding our European carrier integrations, we are reducing integration complexity for operators while creating a stronger foundation for international growth."

About First Orion

As a market leader in branded communication solutions, First Orion elevates the phone call and messaging experiences for businesses, carriers, and consumers. First Orion delivers a comprehensive suite of branded communications solutions to improve customer engagement, enhance security and transparency, and provide actionable insights. In addition to branded calling and messaging, First Orion strengthens businesses with advanced analytics to optimize call programs, real-time fraud detection to protect their customers, and other innovative solutions that enable enterprises to provide trust and transparency at scale. First Orion is a valued partner to Fortune 500 companies and is integrated into the largest U.S. mobile carriers. For more information, visitfirstorion.com.

Media Contact:

Media@firstorion.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.