First Orion Corp.: First Orion Previews April 2026 Global Exchange at Mobile World Congress, Expanding Carrier Connectivity and Adding CAMARA Support

Company to double branded calling coverage by the end of 2026

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MWC 2026 - First Orion, a leading provider of branded calling solutions, today announced the April 2026 release of its Global Exchange which will be previewed during Mobile World Congress (MWC - Booth CS176) taking place March 2-5, 2026.The upcoming release introduces support for CAMARA-standard APIs and expands international carrier connectivity, improving on the Global Exchange platform first introduced in 2025.

Since its initial launch, the Global Exchange has enabled international deployment of branded calling services. Following its mid-2025 European rollout, which connected carriers in the United Kingdom and Germany, First Orion is extending the platform with additional European integrations and enhanced onboarding capabilities aligned with carrier standardization efforts.

Expanding European Carrier Integrations

As part of its 2026 focus, First Orion plans to expand European connectivity through Global Exchange to include:

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Netherlands

Additional carriers in Germany and the United Kingdom



The exchange will also support deployments across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, empowering reseller partners and Business Process Outsourcing (BPOs) to connect with enterprise customers across multiple regions via a single, scalable integration.

CAMARA Availability Streamlines Integration

With the April 2026 release, the Global Exchange will support CAMARA-standard branded calling APIs, enabling faster and more standardized onboarding for carriers that choose to deploy CAMARA interfaces. The platform will also continue to integrate with other carrier-provided APIs, enhancing flexibility as operators develop their network strategies.

"We developed Global Exchange to simplify how branded calling scales across borders," said Temim Adwan, Managing Director EMEA at First Orion. "By complying with CAMARA standards and expanding our European carrier integrations, we are reducing integration complexity for operators while creating a stronger foundation for international growth."

