Fomento Economico Mexicano: FEMSA Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

MONTERREY, Mexico, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA") (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) announced today its operational and financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025.

FEMSA: Total Consolidated Revenues grew 5.7% and Income from Operations increased 8.5% compared to 4Q24.

and compared to 4Q24. FEMSA Retail A : Proximity Americas t otal Revenues grew 5.3% and Income from operations increased 7.7% versus 4Q24.

and versus 4Q24. SPIN: Spin by OXXO had 10.5 million active users B representing 22.0% growth compared to 4Q24 while Spin Premia had 28.1 million active loyalty users B representing 13.8% growth compared to 4Q24, and an average tender C at OXXO Mexico of 49.3 % which increased from 40.7% in 4Q24.

representing compared to 4Q24 while representing compared to 4Q24, and an average tender at OXXO Mexico of % which increased from 40.7% in 4Q24. COCA-COLA FEMSA: Total Revenues and Income from Operations grew 2.9% and 13.3%, respectively against 4Q24.





Financial Summary for the Fourth Quarter 2025

Change vs. comparable period Total Revenues Gross Profit Income from Operations Same-Store Sales As Reported 4Q25 YTD25 4Q25 YTD25 4Q25 YTD25 4Q25 YTD25 FEMSA Consolidated 5.7% 7.6% 0.5% 6.2% 8.5% 4.7% Proximity Americas 5.3% 7.0% 6.1% 8.4% 7.7% 1.4% 4.4% 1.0% Proximity Europe 2.5% 14.6% (10.5%) 8.9% 10.8% 20.4% N.A. N.A. Health 4.6% 10.5% (34.7%) (0.8%) (52.3%) (13.1%) 4.7% 8.0% Fuel 3.6% 2.8% 2.1% 3.2% 8.4% 2.8% 8.7% 6.9% Coca-Cola FEMSA 2.9% 4.3% 1.8% 3.4% 13.3% 7.0% Comparable(A) FEMSA Consolidated 5.2% 4.9% 1.3% 4.2% 9.6% 2.1% Proximity Americas 6.3% 3.7% 6.4% 6.7% 8.4% (2.9%) 4.5% N.A. Proximity Europe 2.3% 3.2% 0.3% (2.0%) 10.8% 8.8% N.A. N.A. Health 6.7% 6.3% (5.5%) (4.2%) (50.5%) (15.4%) 9.2% N.A. Fuel 3.6% 2.8% 2.1% 3.2% 8.4% 2.8% 8.7% 6.9% Coca-Cola FEMSA 6.0% 6.5% 4.6% 5.2% 167% 7.0%

Jose Antonio Fernández Garza-Lagüera, FEMSA's Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"As I begin my tenure at the helm of this amazing Company, I am humbled by the responsibility but excited at the size and relevance of the opportunities ahead for FEMSA. The people that built this business over the past 135 years, and those who led them before me, created one of the premier enterprises not only in Mexico or Latin America, but I truly believe, in the world.

I am convinced we have in OXXO and Coca-Cola FEMSA, two of the most remarkable and valuable assets in their respective global industries, not just because of what they represent today, but just as importantly, what they can become in the future. There are many opportunities for our retail and beverage platforms to continue to grow, in Mexico and beyond, consistent with our strategic intent of creating economic and social value wherever we operate.

During the fourth quarter, our results in Mexico maintained the positive trend that we first saw during the third quarter, particularly at OXXO, where traffic continued to recover sequentially helping us achieve comparable sales approaching the mid-single digit range. Outside of Mexico, OXXO again showed positive dynamics in South America, and we were able to close the transaction giving us full ownership of OXXO Brazil, while in Europe the team delivered strong operating income for the period. For its part, Coca-Cola FEMSA closed the year on a strong note, with consolidated volume growth and the highest December volumes in its history for the four largest operations.

Beyond the operational results, we have launched an important restructuring effort that includes the integration of the corporate teams from the Proximity & Health division into FEMSA corporate, creating a flatter, more efficient structure, as well as aligning Spin closer to OXXO and refocusing our digital strategy to maximize the combined potential of our unique platform. The efficiency and top line benefits derived from this effort will ramp up during this year and will be fully in place for 2027 and beyond.

As we look ahead at 2026, despite still facing a soft but stabilizing consumer environment and recently implemented taxes on important categories in our key Mexico market, we like our current momentum across most of our business units, and we are optimistic that the resilience and strength of our geographically diversified platform will again serve us well as we pursue our ambitious growth agenda."

ABOUT FEMSA

FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. It participates in the retail industry through a Proximity Americas Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, and other related retail formats, and Proximity Europe which includes Valora, our European retail unit which operates convenience and foodvenience formats. In the retail industry it also participates though a Health Division, which includes drugstores and related activities and Spin, which includes Spin by OXXO and Spin Premia, among other digital financial services initiatives. In the beverage industry, it participates through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume. Across its business units, FEMSA has more than 392,000 employees in 18 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index & Dow Jones Best-in-Class MILA Pacific Alliance Index, both from S&P Global; FTSE4Good Emerging Index; MSCI EM Latin America ESG Leaders Index; S&P/BMV Total México ESG, among other indexes.

(A) Please refer to page 13 for our definition of "comparable" and a description of the factors affecting the comparability of our financial and operating performance.

A FEMSA Retail: Proximity Americas & Europe, Fuel and FEMSA Health.

B Active User for Spin by OXXO: Any user with a balance or that has transacted within the last 56 days.

Active User for Spin Premia: User that has transacted at least once with OXXO Premia within the last 90 days.

C Tender: OXXO MXN sales with Spin Premia redemption or accrual / Total OXXO MXN Sales, during the period.

