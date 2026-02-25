Acenta Group AB: Acenta Group publishes Year-End Report

Acenta Group AB ("Acenta Group", "Acenta" or the "Company") hereby announces its Year-End Report for the period October 2024 - December 2025. The full report, which is attached to this press release, can also be downloaded from the Company's website, www.acenta.group.

"For the full year 2025, revenue amounted to SEK 20.1 million, exceeding the previously communicated guidance range. Looking ahead to 2026, our focus is execution and scaling. The partnerships and financing structures established during 2025 now form the basis for increased rollout activity, particularly as long-term contracts mature and additional installations enter the revenue phase under structured leasing agreements. As this development continues, leasing and structured payment models are expected to represent an increasing share of our revenue mix. We see a strong pipeline within this segment, supported by increasing demand from existing customers and new market opportunities, providing a solid foundation for continued growth and improved revenue visibility", says Håkan Tollefsen, CEO of Acenta Group AB.

Comment regarding comparative figures

As previously communicated, comparative figures for 2024 for the Group were not available since the Group in its current form was established as a result of the reverse acquisition. Consolidated financial information for 2024 has now been prepared and is presented in the Year-End Report. Consolidated comparative figures for 2024 include the Acenta AS Group and exclude the Bonzun operations, as the acquisition was completed in 2025. These figures will be used as comparative information in future financial reporting.

Financial overview full year 2025

(Comparative figures for 2024 have been prepared and are presented in the report)

Net sales amounted to SEK 20.1 (10.4) million, an increase of 93 % compared to the same period last year

EBITDA amounted to SEK -25.1 (-5.3) million

Financial overview Q4 2025

(Comparative figures for 2024 have been prepared and are presented in the report)

Net sales amounted to SEK 6.4 (2.4) million, an increase of 167 % compared to the same period last year

EBITDA amounted to SEK -5.5 (-4.3) million

Correction of errors and reclassification of prior periods

During the implementation of a new consolidation system in Q1 2026, certain intercompany eliminations from prior periods were identified and corrected. The adjustments relate to reclassifications between quarters and have no net impact on EBITDA, as revenue and external costs were affected to the same extent. In addition, expenses related to the reverse acquisition previously recognized in Q1 2025 have been reclassified within financial items and operating costs. Certain costs, including freight and installation-related personnel expenses, have also been reclassified to cost of sales to better reflect their direct link to product deliveries. These changes improve the presentation of gross profit and enhance alignment with the nature of the underlying expenses. For further information, please refer to p.25-26 in the Year-End Report.

Operational highlights full year 2025

Expanded product portfolio with new brand partnerships and the launch of Sport of Padel Retail, further enhancing the Group's market reach and offering.

with new brand partnerships and the launch of Sport of Padel Retail, further enhancing the Group's market reach and offering. Signed and expanded a strategic partnership with Padel 100 in Ireland.

in Ireland. Established strategic financing partnerships with Hoenen Leasing and GSM Finance , significantly strengthening the Company's financing capacity.

, significantly strengthening the Company's financing capacity. Completed the acquisition of Padelappen , establishing a digital platform to support the Sport of Padel ecosystem.

, establishing a digital platform to support the Sport of Padel ecosystem. Continued to strengthen the sales pipeline, partner network, and overall commercial platform, supporting long-term growth and improved revenue visibility.

Operational highlights Q4 2025

Initiated deliveries and installations under the Padel 100 agreement in Ireland, marking the start of recurring leasing revenues.

in Ireland, marking the start of recurring leasing revenues. Strengthened the executive team through the appointment of a new CFO.

through the appointment of a new CFO. Appointed new auditors , further reinforcing the Company's financial reporting and compliance structure.

, further reinforcing the Company's financial reporting and compliance structure. Initiated key investments in operational infrastructure, including the implementation of CRM and financial consolidation systems and the standardization of core processes across sales, operations, and finance, establishing a scalable platform to support continued growth.

For further information, please contact:

Håkan Tollefsen, CEO

E-mail: ir@acenta.group

Phone: +47 99050011

This information is information that Acenta Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 14:15 CET on February 25, 2026.

About Acenta Group AB - www.acenta.group

Acenta Group is building the global sport-tech platform for padel, connecting businesses, players, clubs and fans through world-class courts, premium products, tournaments and digital community engagement. We are more than a padel company, we are a growing international ecosystem designed to make the sport more accessible, more connected and more engaging everywhere.

Acenta Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker PADEL. Certified Adviser for Acenta Group is Mangold Fondkommission AB.