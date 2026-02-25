Partnership will deliver executive programs and convene global investors, policymakers, and experts to strengthen the region's healthcare ecosystem

NYU Abu Dhabi and RTW Investments, LP ("RTW") today announced a strategic collaboration to advance executive education, thought leadership, and cross-sector engagement in healthcare, biotechnology, and life sciences across the region.

The collaboration brings together RTW's global investment expertise in biopharma and medical technologies with NYUAD Executive Education's academic platform and faculty leadership to convene investors, policymakers, and industry leaders around the future of healthcare systems, investing and innovation.

As part of the partnership, NYUAD and RTW will co-develop a flagship Healthcare Event and executive education program, targeted for late 2026, with a series of executive-level offerings tailored to sovereign wealth funds, major institutions, and policy makers. The initiative will provide a forum for informed dialogue on healthcare investing, innovation, emerging technologies, and policy alignment, supporting knowledge exchange across the GCC.

Chief Operating Officer of NYU Abu Dhabi Amol Dani said: "We are pleased to partner with RTW Investments, whose deep experience in biotechnology and healthcare brings valuable practical insight to this initiative. By combining that expertise with NYU Abu Dhabi's executive education capabilities and academic perspective, we aim to deliver programs that help senior leaders better understand emerging developments in the sector and respond to complex global health challenges."

Through this partnership, NYUAD will expand its executive education portfolio in areas aligned with Abu Dhabi's strategic priorities, including innovation-driven economic diversification and knowledge development in high-growth sectors.

Roderick Wong, MD, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at RTW Investments, said: "Advancing healthcare innovation depends not only on scientific discovery, but also on sound policy, informed leadership, and sustained investment. This collaboration with NYU Abu Dhabi will support the development of a new cadre of leaders who can thoughtfully allocate capital and direct policy to translate breakthrough science into resilient medical advances that address unmet patient needs."

The collaboration builds upon a longstanding relationship between NYU and RTW and reflects the organizations' shared commitment to advancing medical innovation globally.

Managing Director of Business Development at RTW Investments, Woody Stileman, who leads RTW's efforts in the Middle East, added: "We believe that innovation is the best medicine. And the Middle East is emerging as an important center for healthcare investment and innovation. This partnership with NYU Abu Dhabi is a sign of our commitment to supporting that investment appetite and innovative thinking to help build a robust ecosystem that connects global capital, scientific talent, and forward-looking policy frameworks in service of improving long-term health outcomes."

About NYU Abu Dhabi

www.nyuad.nyu.edu

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. Times Higher Education ranks NYU among the top 31 universities in the world, making NYU Abu Dhabi the highest globally ranked university in the UAE. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective undergraduate curriculum across the disciplines with a world-class center for advanced research and scholarship. The university enables its students in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, humanities, and arts to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world and advance cooperation and progress on humanity's shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi's high-achieving students have come from over 120 countries and speak over 100 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.

About RTW Investments, LP

RTW Investments, LP, is a New York-based, global, full life-cycle investment firm focused on identifying and supporting transformational innovations across the biopharmaceutical and medical technology sectors. The firm partners with industry, academia, and institutional stakeholders worldwide, combining deep scientific expertise with disciplined, long-term capital to advance the development of emerging therapies and healthcare solutions. RTW operates across major global innovation and capital markets, with a presence in the United States, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, supporting companies and institutions at the forefront of medical innovation. Learn more at www.rtwfunds.com.

