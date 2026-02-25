The new Sigma SI Partner Program offers partners new ways to extend their use of Sigma to solve business problems

Sigma, a leader in AI applications for business, today announced the launch of a new SI Partner Program, making it easier for partners to leverage Sigma's capabilities to further grow their businesses and operationalize Sigma's platform.

The new program provides a structured framework for recognizing SI partners based on their Sigma product expertise and ability to drive growth using core platform capabilities such as AI app-building features and embedded analytics functionality. The program introduces three program tiers and four specializations that reflect the depth of a partner's capabilities across key domains, along with defined benefits for each.

The three program tiers Elite, Premier, and Registered recognize partners for their breadth of Sigma expertise, providing them with new ways to be recognized for their knowledge through Sigma-provided training and certifications. Specializations recognize the depth of a partner's capabilities in specific domains such as AI apps, Embedded, and Migration from legacy BI providers to Sigma. Four industry specializations are also available across Financial Services, Healthcare Life Sciences, Retail Consumer Goods, and Manufacturing

In addition to specific benefits per tier and specialization, partners will earn market-referenceable qualifications and gain new ways to communicate and collaborate more closely with Sigma teams for dedicated support throughout their projects. SI partners will also benefit from new structured training certification pathways and potential co-marketing opportunities to drive adoption, differentiation, and scale.

"Partners are central to customer success with Sigma," said Mike Palmer, CEO of Sigma. "This program recognizes deep expertise while giving SI partners the structure, tools, and support to scale what they do best. By amplifying what makes each partner unique, we're helping more business users automate critical processes without needing a technical background."

"Sigma's new SI Partner Program gives us a clearer path to differentiate the value we jointly deliver to shared customers," said Ben Yopp, President at Aimpoint Digital. "The tiering and specializations reflect real-world expertise, and the tighter collaboration with Sigma helps us move faster from solution design to impact. It enables us to scale proven use cases, bring AI-driven analytics to more business teams, and deliver outcomes that are both governed and accessible."

A cornerstone of the new program is the debut of Sigma's first-ever Partner Portal, built entirely on Sigma's own industry-leading technology. This launch represents a significant leap in the maturity of Sigma's partner ecosystem, providing a centralized hub for opportunity management and access to Sigma resources. In providing such tools, Sigma seeks to ensure that SI partners are fully equipped to assist with delivering high-impact Sigma solutions to customers worldwide.

"The organisations we work with across APJ are navigating a pivotal moment. The focus on transforming application environments and leveraging AI to drive productivity and reduce time-to-insight, all while moving at pace, has never been greater," said Timothy Mannah, Regional Director at Vivanti Consulting. "Sigma's new SI Partner Program enables us to better serve our clients by ensuring we stay at the forefront of their product roadmap and understand how to best deliver those innovations to our customers. The structured tiers and specialisations provide a clear framework to demonstrate our deep technical expertise, which gives our clients the greatest confidence, while the Partner Portal makes collaboration with the Sigma team seamless. As Sigma deepens its commitment to APJ, we are proud to grow alongside them and help more organizations unlock the full potential of their data."

The new Sigma SI Program is available now. For more information on how Sigma unites teams, data, and work for instant insights and innovation, visit: https://www.sigmacomputing.com/.

About Sigma

Sigma is built to transform your cloud data warehouse into a dynamic, governed UI for data and AI. By combining real-time queries, AI-driven analysis, and no-code workflows, Sigma bridges the gap between insights and outcomes. IT retains visibility and control; business teams gain speed and flexibility; leaders see consolidated metrics that unlock new growth. From dashboards to AI apps, Sigma powers a continuous cycle of collaboration, efficiency, and innovation. To learn more about how Sigma can accelerate insights, improve performance, and drive innovation by seamlessly integrating AI, apps, and analytics, visit Sigma.

