Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.: Armanino Foods to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCQX:AMNF), a leading provider of pesto and specialty frozen foods for North American foodservice, retail, and industrial customers, today announced that management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in Spring 2026: the Stifel Consumer Executive Summit, the iAccess Alpha Spring Conference, and the 38th Annual ROTH Conference.

Deanna Jurgens, Chief Executive Officer of Armanino Foods, is scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the duration of each event, as detailed below:

Stifel Consumer Executive Summit

Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Location: Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Format: 1x1 Meetings

iAccess Alpha Spring Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3157/53609

Format: Presentation & 1x1 Meetings

38th Annual ROTH Conference

Date: Monday, March 23, 2026

Location: Dana Point, California

Format: Fireside Chat & 1x1 Meetings

Deanna Jurgens commented: "As we enter 2026 from a position of strength, we are excited to engage with the investment community across multiple conferences this spring. These events provide a valuable platform to discuss how our category-leading pesto brand, expanding product portfolio, and growing customer base position Armanino for continued profitable growth. We look forward to sharing our strategic priorities, operational progress, and long-term vision with current and prospective investors."

Registration is mandatory for conference participation. To schedule a meeting with Armanino Foods management at any of the above conferences, please contact your respective conference representative or MZ Group at AMNF@mzgroup.us.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCQX: AMNF) is a leading producer and marketer of premium frozen Italian and specialty foods serving retail, foodservice and industrial customers across North America and select international markets. Best known for its top selling Basil Pesto, the Company's product line spans a wide variety of sauces and stuffed pasta dishes, all produced in a British Retail Consortium Global Standards Grade AA facility with rigorous quality systems and scalable packaging formats to meet customer needs. To learn more, please visit the Company's website at armaninofoods.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and trends in our markets are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigations Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

The forward-looking statements in this news release regarding our future financial performance are based on current information and because our business is subject to several risks and uncertainties, actual operating results in the future may differ significantly from the future financial performance expected at the current time. Those risks and uncertainties may include, among others: economic factors affecting consumer confidence and discretionary spending and reducing the consumption of food prepared away from home; cost inflation/deflation and commodity volatility; competition; reliance on third party suppliers and interruption of product supply or increases in product costs; changes in the Company's relationships with customers and group purchasing organizations; the Company's ability to increase or maintain the highest margin portions of the Company's business; achievement of expected benefits from cost savings initiatives; increases in fuel costs; changes in consumer eating habits; cost and pricing structures and other governmental regulation. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information and estimates available to the Company at this time. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

AMNF@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/armanino-foods-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-1137906