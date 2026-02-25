The Science & Innovation Behind the Sparkle: Dr. Lucy Gildea Supercharges Mary Kay's Beauty DNA

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / Dr. Lucy Gildea, Mary Kay's Chief Brand and Scientific Officer (Photo Courtesy: Mary Kay Inc.)

Originally published on newsroom.marykay.com

When Dr. Lucy Gildea talks about Mary Kay, you can hear the spark. After 15 years at Procter & Gamble working across healthcare, beauty, and personal care industries, she joined the iconic brand in 2017 and quickly realized she had found her "home" - a place where science, marketing, and purpose all collide. Now as Chief Brand and Scientific Officer, she's steering Mary Kay's transformation, evolving the portfolio of advanced beauty solutions and sharpening the brand's competitive edge through meaningful innovation, personalization, and emotional connection.

In this exclusive interview, Dr. Gildea reflects on the innovative spirit shaping the next chapter of growth of the #1 Direct Selling Brand of Skin Care and Color Cosmetics in the World[1]. Dive in with Lucy as she uncovers the scientific force and brand values supercharging the product portfolio in six questions that spark discovery at every turn!

What drives women's loyalty to the Mary Kay brand?

Women stay loyal to Mary Kay because they genuinely love the brand - and the experience that comes with it. Yes, we offer great products, but what truly sets us apart is our deep sense of purpose. Every day, we wake up knowing exactly why we do what we do: to transform lives, to inspire hope, to enrich women, and to give back to the communities we serve. That commitment is not a marketing statement; it is who we have always been. It is our calling. And it all started with our founder Mary Kay Ash - an unstoppable trailblazer whose vision still guides us. Her legacy gives us a "timeless DNA" and that is what makes this brand so special and so enduring.

How has Mary Kay consistently stayed ahead in product innovation over the years?

Staying ahead of the curve requires a disciplined focus on emerging consumers, beauty, and innovation trends. At Mary Kay, we combine robust internal research with insights from external partners, industry studies, and social listening.

Just as importantly, we tap into one of our most valuable sources of real-time intelligence: our global network of Independent Beauty Consultants - millions of women who engage with consumers daily.

We also look beyond the beauty sector for fresh inspiration, drawing ideas from adjacent industries and broader cultural shifts. By synthesizing this diverse input, we translate it into meaningful product experiences for both consumers and our Independent Beauty Consultants.

Our goal is not to compete on every front or be everything to everyone; it is to remain clear about what differentiates us and to deliver a focused, thoughtful product portfolio that our beauty consultants can champion with confidence.

Unmask the Possibilities - The newly launched Mary Kay Hydrating Cream Mask (Photo Courtesy: Mary Kay Inc.)

How do you balance legacy, strong brand identity, and constant innovation?

As a scientist, I like to say that innovation is in our DNA. While product innovation is a big part of that, we are constantly evolving across every touchpoint of the business, balancing progress with tradition can create "healthy tension," a challenge that legacy companies face.

We work intentionally to move the company forward in ways that keep us relevant, staying true to our identity and culture, focusing on decisions that strengthen the Mary Kay brand.

How do you assess your product portfolio and decide on future product development?

We research, develop, and manufacture innovative skincare, color cosmetics, and fragrances for 40 markets and offer nutritional supplements in selected markets. Imagine a world where beauty meets innovation, and our products reach millions across continents Being a global company with a broad portfolio naturally brings complexity. That is why we take a strategic, focused approach, always putting our Independent Beauty Consultant at the center, always looking at what supports "her" ability to grow her business successfully.

Our product portfolio assessments also integrate health and wellness for instance through supporting skin barrier and skin microbiome, Artificial Intelligence (AI), immersive beauty experience, and sustainability. Consumers' needs evolve, and so do the needs of our Beauty Consultants. We thrive on the challenge of delivering bold solutions that align with trends, offer functional depth, sensory delight, and redefine confidence and a sense of community for both our beauty consultants and consumers.

Mary Kay Clinical Solutions Barrier Restore 1:1:3 helps get fast-acting barrier repair and visible redness relief in one single step. (Photo Courtesy: Mary Kay Inc.)

How do you attract the new generation of brand lovers?

Mary Kay is by essence a purpose-driven multi-generational brand. We have been living our values for over 62 years, and we want to keep sharing that purpose in a way that resonates with every new audience. Let me walk you through two examples.

AI-driven beauty personalization. A first in the direct selling industry, Mary Kay Foundation Finder uses advanced artificial intelligence to scan a customer's face on their mobile phone and provide personalized shade recommendations in just seconds. Think flawless foundation meets technology!

Millennials and Gen Z consumers also prioritize sustainability and transparency, choosing brands that align with their values to make a positive environmental and social impact. They are not just buying a product - they are also buying into what a company believes in. The Shea ingredient at the heart of our newly launched Mary Kay Hydrating Cream Mask and our Satin Body, Hands and Lips lines is sustainably sourced through the Global Shea Alliance, contributing to the empowerment of millions of women, who are the "She behind the Shea" in West Africa. That is one of the things I love most about my role: showing how our brand identity enhances every product we launch and every opportunity we offer.

The Mary Kay AI Foundation Finder helps consumers find their best foundation match. (Photo Courtesy: Mary Kay Inc.)

Can you give us a glimpse into Mary Kay's most recent launches or upcoming launches?

I am so glad you asked! We just recently launched [2] the Mary Kay Clinical Solutions Barrier Restore 1:1:3 which is the most recent innovation in our Clinical Solutions line inspired by widely used professional dermatologic and aesthetic treatments.

Mary Kay Clinical Solutions Barrier Restore 1:1:3 provides fast-acting skin barrier repair support and visible redness relief in one formula. Working hand in hand with a favorite moisturizer, this exclusive Barrier Restore Technology formulated mimics the skin barrier's natural lipid ratio to replenish the key components that help keep the skin barrier strong, keeping out pollutants and bacteria while retaining critical moisture and nutrients. If you know anyone who suffers from skin redness, dryness, itching, rough texture, or overall sensitivity, tell them to give this wonderful product a try!

The Mary Kay Clinical Solutions skincare line (Photo Courtesy: Mary Kay Inc.)

Did You Know:

Topping the charts: In 2025, Mary Kay was named the #1 Direct Selling Brand of Skin Care and Color Cosmetics in the World [3] by Euromonitor International for the third consecutive year. Mary Kay has just ranked #2 on the Forbes Best Customer Service Companies 2026 List and ranked #9 on the Forbes Best Brand for Social Impact 2025 List.

Women-led: 62% of our global Research & Development team is led by women and 81% of our Global Brand Marketing & Creative Design Studio team is made up of women.

World-class manufacturing: Mary Kay's Richard R. Rogers Manufacturing and R&D facility in Lewisville, Texas features 20 product-packaging lines & the capability to produce up to 1 million units per day.

Learn more about Mary Kay products here.

***

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women's lives. Learn more at marykayglobal.com. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on X.

[1] "Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2025Edition, value sales at RSP, 2024data"

[2] The Mary Kay Clinical Solutions Barrier Restore 1:1:3 launched in the U.S. and will be rolling out into the international markets in 2026 and beyond.

[3] "Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2025Edition, value sales at RSP, 2024data"

Find more stories and multimedia from Mary Kay at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Mary Kay

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mary-kay

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mary Kay

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-science-and-innovation-behind-the-sparkle-dr.-lucy-gildea-su-1140843