Camarillo, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG), a technology-forward golf equipment innovator applying physics-driven engineering to golf performance, has been invited to present at the Centurion One Capital 9th Annual Toronto Growth Conference, an invitation only event held at the iconic Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto, Ontario, on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Centurion One Capital 9 th Annual Toronto Growth Conference

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Time: 8:00 AM EDT - 5:00 PM EDT

Venue: Four Seasons Hotel

Newton Golf CEO, Dr. Greg Campbell, is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 5, 2026. He will also be attending investor meetings.

He will discuss the company's expanding product line, brand awareness and global presence after a record revenue performance in 2025. This performance includes achieving the No. 1 selling shaft position for both drivers and fairway woods at Club Champion, one of the world's largest professional club-fitting retailers. He will also discuss the company's recently expanded direct-to-consumer presence in Japan, the world's second-largest golf market, along with the company's recently announced exclusive distribution partnership with VOICE CADDIE, targeting South Korea-world's third largest golf market.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships.

About Newton Golf

At Newton Golf, we harness the power of physics to revolutionize golf equipment design. Formerly known as Sacks Parente, our rebranding reflects our commitment to innovation inspired by Sir Isaac Newton, the father of physics. By applying Newtonian principles to every aspect of our design process, we create precision-engineered golf equipment-including Newton Motion shafts and Gravity putters-that delivers unmatched stability, control, and performance. Our mission is to empower golfers with scientifically advanced tools that maximize consistency and accuracy, ensuring every swing is backed by the laws of physics. For more information, visit newtongolf.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or the future financial performance of Newton Golf Company (the "Company") and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's growth strategy, product innovation and development, expansion of distribution channels, brand adoption among professional fitters and golfers, anticipated market opportunities, and future business prospects.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations and projections based on information available as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, general economic and business conditions; changes in consumer demand and industry trends; competition in the golf equipment market; the Company's ability to execute its strategic initiatives; supply chain disruptions; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The Company cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

