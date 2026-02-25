Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

$158.6 million year-end cash balance; $37.6 million GM commercial settlement payment expected in Q1 2026

North Sea subsea pipeline award and continued European OEM program progress

Initiated a strategic review to strengthen long-term competitive positioning

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) ("Aspen" or the "Company"), a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 and discussed recent business developments.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $41.3 million, compared to $123.1 million in the prior year period. Thermal barrier segment revenue was $16.1 million, compared to $70.0 million in the prior year period, reflecting a significant reduction in customer demand following changes in regulatory frameworks and incentive programs. Energy Industrial segment revenue was $25.3 million, compared to $53.1 million in the prior year period.

Net loss was $72.9 million, compared to net income of $11.4 million in the prior year period. Results for the fourth quarter of 2025 included restructuring and demobilization costs, loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, impairment charges, and accelerated depreciation related to reassessed capacity. Excluding these items, adjusted net loss was $27.7 million.

Net loss per share was $0.88, compared to a net income per share of $0.14 in the prior year period. Excluding the items described above, adjusted net loss per share was $0.34.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(18.0) million, compared to $22.7 million in the prior year period.

Full Year 2025 Results

Total revenue for the full year 2025 was $271.1 million, compared to $452.7 million in the prior year. Thermal barrier segment revenue was $168.9 million, compared to $306.8 million in the prior year, reflecting a significant reduction in customer demand following changes in regulatory frameworks and incentive programs. Energy Industrial segment revenue was $102.2 million, compared to $145.9 million in the prior year.

Net loss was $389.6 million, compared to a net income of $13.4 million in the prior year. Results for 2025 included a $291.2 million impairment charge related to the previously planned Statesboro Plant, as well as restructuring and demobilization costs, accelerated depreciation, and loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment. Excluding these items, adjusted net loss was $40.5 million.

Net loss per share was $4.73, compared to a net income per share of $0.17 in the prior year. Excluding the items described above, adjusted net loss per share was $0.49.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.9 million, compared to $89.9 million in the prior year.

A reconciliation of GAAP financial results to non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial schedules that are part of this press release. An explanation of these non-GAAP financial measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Ended the year with cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $158.6 million, compared to $152.4 million at the end of the third quarter, reflecting disciplined cash management

Generated $16.1 million of cash from operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2025, driven by working capital initiatives

Expect to receive approximately $37.6 million in the first quarter of 2026 from General Motors related to a commercial settlement associated with prior EV capacity adjustments

Executed a non-binding letter of intent for the sale of assets from the demobilized Statesboro, Georgia facility after receiving multiple offers and expect to complete the transaction during 2026

Commercial Developments

Confirmed that the EV customer award announced in the fourth quarter of 2025 relates to Volvo Cars, expanding Aspen's European OEM relationships; anticipating additional awards in 2026

Awarded a North Sea subsea pipeline project with expected delivery in the third quarter of 2026

Strategic Review to Support Long-Term Value Creation

Aspen has initiated a strategic review to evaluate opportunities to strengthen its long-term competitive position. As part of this review, the Company will assess a broad range of potential actions to ensure it is appropriately structured and positioned to execute its priorities and create shareholder value.

The Company has engaged Piper Sandler & Co. as its exclusive financial advisor to assist with the review.

"We have initiated a review to evaluate our commercial growth plans and to optimize our capital structure," said Don Young, President and CEO. "This review is being conducted from a position of financial strength and operational progress. Our focus is clear - to ensure the company's strategy, capital allocation, and asset base are aligned to maximize value creation."

There can be no assurance that this review will result in any transaction or other strategic action. The Company has not established a deadline or timetable for the completion of this review and does not intend to provide updates or to comment on developments related to this review until further disclosure is appropriate or required by law.

Financial Outlook

Aspen issues its financial outlook as follows:

Q1 2026 revenue is expected to range between $35 million and $40 million

Q1 2026 Net loss is expected to range between $20 million and $23 million

Q1 2026 Net loss per share is expected to range between $0.24 and $0.28

Q1 2026 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $(10) million and $(13) million

FY 2026 Capital Expenditures are expected to be less than $10 million



Grant Thoele, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, noted, "2025 was a transitional year for Aspen. North American EV production levels decreased in response to evolving regulatory frameworks and end-market demand, while Energy Industrial results were weighted toward maintenance activity, with fewer large project awards. In response, we reduced our fixed cost structure by more than $75 million. Through disciplined cash management, the expected proceeds from our signed GM agreement, and the planned monetization of Statesboro assets, we expect to further strengthen our balance sheet and increase our net cash position. This financial foundation supports our strategic review and enables optionality as we evaluate the best path to position Aspen for long-term growth."

Thoele added, "As we begin 2026, our outlook reflects continued softness in thermal barrier volumes as EV demand finds a floor at lower production levels. From this base, supported by project momentum in our Energy Industrial segment, we expect topline growth going forward, with improving profitability driven by our leaner cost structure and disciplined execution."

The Company's Q1 2026 outlook assumes depreciation and amortization of $5.0 million, stock-based compensation expense of $2.5 million, net interest expense of $2.5 million, and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 82.7 million for the quarter.

A reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the financial outlook is provided in the financial schedules that are part of this press release. An explanation of this non-GAAP financial measure is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Aspen may incur, among other items, additional charges, realize gains or losses, incur financing costs or interest expense, or experience other events in 2026, including those related to supply chain disruptions, or further cost inflation, that could cause actual results to vary materially from this outlook. See Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing financial measurements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), Aspen provides additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP ("non-GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per share. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as a measure of operating performance because the non-GAAP financial measures do not include the impact of items that management does not consider indicative of Aspen's core operating performance. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA (i) for planning purposes, including the preparation of Aspen's annual operating budget, (ii) to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of its business, and (iii) as a performance measure under its bonus plan.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Aspen's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in its business, as it excludes expenses and gains not reflective of Aspen's ongoing operating results or that may be infrequent and/or unusual in nature. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating Aspen's operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management and in comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of Aspen's GAAP financial results and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, Aspen's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. In this press release, Aspen has provided a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), adjusted net loss to net loss and adjusted net loss per share to net loss per share, in each case to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Management strongly encourages investors to review Aspen's financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions. The Company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility and clean energy. Aspen's PyroThin® products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle ("EV") market. The Company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its Aerogel Technology Platform® into additional high-value markets. Aspen is headquartered in Northborough, Mass. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release and any related discussion contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including statements relating to Aspen's financial outlook. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Aspen's current expectations, estimates and projections regarding Aspen's business, operations and other factors relating thereto, including with respect to Aspen's financial outlook. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "outlook," "assumes," "targets," "opportunity," and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, Aspen's beliefs and expectations about capacity, revenue, revenue capacity, backlog, costs, expenses, profitability, cash flow, gross profit, gross margin, operating margin, net income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss per share and related increases, decreases, trends or timing, including with respect to Aspen's beliefs and expectations about the EV market and how it may enable a path to profitability; Aspen's target revenue capacity and gross margins; Aspen's expectations related to the strategic review process, including the completion of such a process as well as the timetable related to such process; Aspen's expectation to receive approximately $37.6 million in the first quarter of 2026 from General Motors related to a commercial settlement; Aspen's efforts to use of its external manufacturing facility to meet customer demand; current or future trends in the energy, energy infrastructure, chemical and refinery, LNG, sustainable building materials, EV thermal barrier, EV battery materials or other markets and the impact of these trends on Aspen's business; the strength, effectiveness, productivity, costs, profitability or other fundamentals of Aspen's business; beliefs about the role of Aspen's technology and opportunities in the EV market; beliefs about Aspen's ability to provide and deliver products and services to EV customers; beliefs about content per vehicle, revenue, costs, expenses, profitability, investments or cash flow associated with Aspen's EV opportunities, including the EV thermal barrier business; and the performance and market acceptance of Aspen's products. All such forward-looking statements are based on management's present expectations and are subject to certain factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, outcome of events, timing and performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: inability to successfully complete a strategic review process in a timely manner and further strengthen the Company's long-term positioning; inability to execute Aspen's growth plan, the right of EV thermal barrier customers to cancel contracts with Aspen at any time and without penalty; any costs, expenses, or investments incurred by Aspen in excess of projections used to develop pricing under the contracts with EV thermal barrier customers; Aspen's inability to create customer or market opportunities for its products; any disruption or inability to achieve expected capacity levels in any of its manufacturing or assembly facilities, including at its external manufacturing facility; any failure to enforce any of Aspen's patents; the general economic conditions and cyclical demands in the markets that Aspen serves; and the other risk factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Aspen's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in February 2026, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in Aspen's subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the SEC. All statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. Aspen does not intend to update this information unless required by law.



ASPEN AEROGELS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited and in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 (In thousands) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 156,857 - 220,882 Restricted cash 1,713 394 Accounts receivable, net 35,270 109,104 Inventories 38,249 47,551 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,964 31,517 Total current assets 242,053 409,448 Property, plant and equipment, net 98,400 459,276 Assets held for sale 32,712 - Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,014 20,854 Finance lease right-of-use assets 6,131 - Other long-term assets 9,369 5,566 Total assets - 406,679 - 895,144 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable - 13,243 - 44,361 Accrued expenses 12,952 36,495 Deferred revenue 1,259 2,199 Finance obligation for sale and leaseback transactions 4,443 4,028 Operating lease liabilities 3,245 3,279 Finance lease liabilities 1,768 - Long term debt - current portion 25,115 19,750 Total current liabilities 62,025 110,112 Revolving line of credit 14,346 42,131 Long term debt 65,455 94,961 Finance obligation for sale and leaseback transactions long-term 4,953 10,087 Operating lease liabilities long-term 21,138 23,148 Finance lease liabilities long-term 3,244 - Total liabilities 171,161 280,439 Stockholders' equity: Total stockholders' equity 235,518 614,705 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 406,679 - 895,144

ASPEN AEROGELS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (In thousands, except

share and per share data) Revenue - 41,339 - 123,088 - 271,103 - 452,699 Cost of revenue 64,268 75,955 225,105 269,802 Gross profit (loss) (22,929 - 47,133 45,998 182,897 Operating expenses: Research and development 2,795 4,405 13,416 18,050 Sales and marketing 6,315 8,547 28,200 35,677 General and administrative 15,372 18,660 55,774 71,125 Restructuring and demobilization costs 1,214 - 17,510 - Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 18,162 - 18,162 - Impairment of property, plant and equipment 3,597 808 291,164 3,510 Total operating expenses 47,455 32,420 424,226 128,362 Income (loss) from operations (70,384 - 14,713 (378,228 - 54,535 Other income (expense) Interest expense, convertible note - related party - - - (7,550 - Interest income (expense), net (2,701 - (3,526 - (10,716 - (4,409 - Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (27,487 - Other income 75 - 1,786 - Total other expense (2,626 - (3,526 - (8,930 - (39,446 - Income (loss) before income tax expense (73,010 - 11,187 (387,158 - 15,089 Income tax expense 97 175 (2,394 - (1,714 - Net income (loss) - (72,913 - - 11,362 - (389,552 - - 13,375 Net income (loss) per share: Basic - (0.88 - - 0.14 - (4.73 - - 0.17 Diluted - (0.88 - - 0.14 - (4.73 - - 0.17 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 82,662,189 80,909,486 82,328,484 77,535,121 Diluted 82,662,189 82,998,580 82,328,484 80,306,690



Analysis of Cash Flow

The following table summarizes our cash flows for the periods indicated.

Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 (In thousands) Net cash provided by (used in): Operating activities - 32,872 - 45,549 Investing activities (37,449 - (86,262 - Financing activities (58,129 - 122,018 Net decrease in cash (62,706 - 81,305 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 221,276 139,971 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period - 158,570 - 221,276

Three Months Ended March 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2025 (In thousands) Net cash provided by (used in): Operating activities - 5,632 - (3,930 - - 15,035 - 16,135 Investing activities (12,998 - (12,885 - (9,102 - (2,464 - Financing activities (21,477 - (7,586 - (21,533 - (7,533 - Net (decrease) increase in cash (28,843 - (24,401 - (15,600 - 6,138 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 221,276 192,433 168,032 152,432 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period - 192,433 - 168,032 - 152,432 - 158,570



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following tables present a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income (loss)

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense and other items, which occur from time to time and which we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (In thousands) Net income (loss) - (72,913 - - 11,362 - (389,552 - - 13,375 Depreciation and amortization 28,175 5,433 45,157 22,526 Stock-based compensation 1,247 2,548 9,173 12,855 Other (income) expense 2,626 3,526 8,930 11,959 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 27,487 Income tax expense (97 - (175 - 2,394 1,714 Restructuring and demobilization costs 1,214 - 17,510 - Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 18,162 - 18,162 - Impairment of property, plant and equipment 3,597 - 291,164 - Adjusted EBITDA - (17,989 - - 22,694 - 2,938 - 89,916



Other Information

The following tables reconcile net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share to adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Amount Per Share Amount Per Share (In thousands) (In thousands) Net income (loss) - (72,913 - - (0.88 - - 11,362 - 0.14 Restructuring and demobilization costs 1,214 0.01 - - Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 18,162 0.22 - - Impairment of property, plant and equipment 3,597 0.04 - - Reassessed capacity - accelerated depreciation 22,216 0.27 - - Adjusted Net Income (Loss) - (27,724 - - (0.34 - - 11,362 - 0.14

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Amount Per Share Amount Per Share (In thousands) (In thousands) Net income (loss) - (389,552 - - (4.73 - - 13,375 - 0.17 Restructuring and demobilization costs 17,510 0.21 - - Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 18,162 0.22 - - Impairment of property, plant and equipment 291,164 3.54 - - Reassessed capacity - accelerated depreciation 22,216 0.27 - - Adjusted Net Income (Loss) - (40,500 - - (0.49 - - 13,375 - 0.17

Financial Outlook for the three months ending March 31, 2026: