GXO Logistics: GXO announces partnership with Hunkemöller in the Netherlands

First- time outsourced operations for Europe's leading lingerie brand, delivering a streamlined, technology- driven, multi- channel logistics solution

ALMERE, The Netherlands, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced the successful launch of its new partnership with Hunkemöller, one of Europe's leading lingerie brands. GXO began managing Hunkemöller's logistics operations in Almere as of January 1, 2026, marking the first time Hunkemöller has outsourced its B2B logistics operations.

"We are proud to partner with Hunkemöller on this important next step in their omni-channel growth journey," said Willem Veekens, GXO's Managing Director for Northern Europe. "By integrating B2B and e-commerce into one streamlined, technology-driven operation, we are already delivering meaningful efficiency gains while enhancing service levels for stores and consumers across Europe. This partnership strengthens our regional presence and demonstrates GXO's ability to support leading retailers with scalable, future-ready logistics solutions."

The 32,000-square-meter Almere site includes advanced capabilities such as a shuttle system for storage and replenishment and a shelf-to-person robotic picking solution, technology designed to increase productivity and optimize inventory flows. The operation supports Hunkemöller's pan-European distribution network under a multi-year partnership, while also contributing to the ongoing development of GXO's growing campus in Flevoland.

"Outsourcing our B2B logistics for the first time is a major milestone for Hunkemöller," said Nick Gresham, Chief Financial Officer of Hunkemöller. "GXO's expertise in advanced warehouse operations and multi-channel fulfillment will help us scale more efficiently and continue delivering exceptional service across Europe. This partnership allows us to focus even more on designing, creating, and expanding our brand while relying on a trusted logistics partner to support our growth."

GXO's expertise in the retail sector

In Europe, GXO supports many of the region's leading retailers with end-to-end logistics solutions designed to handle high-volume, multi-temperature supply chains. Using its industry-leading technology, scale and expertise, GXO optimizes store replenishment, omnichannel fulfillment, value-added services and reverse logistics to sure consistent availability and a seamless consumer experience.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has over 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities, totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Hunkemöller

Hunkemöller is one of Europe's leading lingerie brands, founded in Amsterdam in 1886 and now operating over 700 stores across 20 countries. The brand has evolved into an international destination for lingerie, nightwear, swimwear, and complementary bodywear that blend comfort, style, and superior fit. Our trained experts provide a personalised shopping experience with tailored fittings and in depth product knowledge. By seamlessly combining our physical presence with an inspiring digital journey, Hunkemöller is a one stop destination for every woman's lingerie wardrobe. With 140 years of expertise, Hunkemöller is dedicated to understanding every mood, moment, and stage in a woman's life. Women and their needs are at the heart of everything the brand does-from product design and innovation to the in store and digital experience. Hunkemöller's mission is to support women in feeling comfortable, confident, and authentically themselves, offering high quality, beautifully designed products at accessible prices. Guided by its brand message, For Every Woman In You, Hunkemöller continues to deliver modern collections and meaningful experiences that resonate with women around the world.

