Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.: Southwest Gas Holdings Announces CEO Succession Plan

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) ("Southwest Gas" or the "Company") and its primary operating subsidiary, Southwest Gas Corporation, today announced that its Board of Directors appointed Justin Brown to succeed Karen Haller as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 8, 2026. Mr. Brown has been nominated to join the Board of Directors following the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Having led the Company through its successful transition to a fully regulated natural gas business and positioned it for significant growth, Ms. Haller has decided to retire as President and CEO and member of the Board following a distinguished 29-year career with the Company. To support a smooth transition, Ms. Haller will serve as an advisor to the Company through the end of 2026.

"Justin Brown has a proven track record leading our utility operations over the last few years, and the Board has full confidence in him as Southwest Gas' next Chief Executive Officer," said E. Renae Conley, Chair of the Board of Directors. "Justin is a deeply respected leader, having driven positive regulatory outcomes, and operational and financial improvement through our utility optimization plan. Throughout his more than two decades with the Company, he has demonstrated sound judgment, operational excellence, and a strong commitment to serving our customers, communities, and stockholders. The Board looks forward to working closely with him."

Ms. Conley continued, "On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I want to thank Karen for her outstanding leadership and dedication. Karen's decision to retire follows a successful tenure as CEO, where she guided the Company through significant milestones, including the sale of MountainWest and the separation of Centuri, transforming Southwest Gas into a fully regulated natural gas business with a premier balance sheet. Her focus on safety, strong community relationships, and unwavering commitment to providing reliable, affordable service has unlocked value for stockholders and set the Company up for long-term success. We are grateful for her many contributions and wish her well in retirement."

"It has been a privilege to lead Southwest Gas and to work alongside an exceptional team committed to excellence and service," said Ms. Haller. "I am grateful to our employees for their dedication and to the Board for its steadfast guidance and partnership throughout my tenure. As I prepare to retire, I am confident that Southwest Gas is well-positioned for the future. Justin is the right leader to guide the Company into its next phase, and I depart knowing that Southwest Gas is positioned to thrive for years to come."

Mr. Brown said, "I am grateful for the Board's confidence in me and for Karen's exceptional leadership and partnership over the years. Having served as President of our utility for the past four years, I am honored to step into the CEO role and to continue working alongside our extraordinary team. Our success comes from our people, our culture and our shared commitment to the pursuit of excellence, and I am excited to build on that momentum as we partner with our regulators, advance our utility optimization plan, and strengthen safety, affordability and reliability for the customers and communities who count on us every day. Together, we will continue to create value for all of our stakeholders."

2025 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

In a separate press release issued today, the Company reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025 and announced a dividend increase for 2026. The Company will host a conference call today, February 25, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. ET to discuss its results.

The associated press releases and presentation slides are available at https://investors.swgasholdings.com.

About Justin Lee Brown

Justin currently serves as President of Southwest Gas Corporation, where he leads the Company's utility operations and Great Basin Gas Transmission Company. In this role, Mr. Brown oversees service to nearly 2.3 million customers, across Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Mr. Brown joined Southwest Gas in 2004 as Senior Counsel in Legal Affairs, following roles in commercial litigation at Smith Larsen and Wixom and in public accounting at Deloitte and Touche in their tax department. He then served in various leadership positions at Southwest Gas, including Associate General Counsel/Legal Affairs, Vice President/Pricing, Vice President/Regulatory Affairs, Senior Vice President/General Counsel, and was appointed President in 2022. Between 2006 and 2008, he joined PacifiCorp, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy company, before returning to Southwest Gas.

Mr. Brown holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Southern Utah University and earned both his Master of Business Administration and Juris Doctor from Gonzaga University. He is active in several key industry and community organizations, including the American Gas Association and the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, as well as numerous community-based programs across the Company's service territory. He currently serves on the Board of Trustees for the Vegas Chamber and has volunteered as a Pro Bono attorney as part of the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada Children's Attorneys Project.

About Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its primary operating subsidiary Southwest Gas Corporation, engages in the business of purchasing, distributing, and transporting natural gas. Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of over 2 million customers throughout Arizona, Nevada, and California by providing safe and reliable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel the growth in its communities.

Investor and Analyst Contact Media Contact Tyler Franek Sean Corbett Manager, Investor Relations Manager, Corporate Communications Phone: (702) 876-7263 Phone: (702) 876-7219 [email protected] [email protected]

