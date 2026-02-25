NextPlat Corp.: NextPlat Expects Approximately $55 Million in 2025 Revenue and Reports Strong Sequential Momentum with Cost Reductions and Margin Expansion Expected into 2026

Improved Cash Flow and Operational Profitability Goals for 2026 Supported by Early Q1 Momentum in High-Margin 340B, Expansion of Higher-Margin Contracted Services, and Continued Growth in E-Commerce Revenue

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NextPlat Corp ( NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW ) ("NextPlat" or the "Company"), a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-commerce and retail channels worldwide, today announced that it expects to report sequential improvement in key financial and operational metrics for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to the third quarter, reflecting continued progress from its strategic business refocusing initiatives and increasing contribution from higher-margin revenue streams. These results are preliminary and subject to completion of the Company's year-end audit and may change.

As previously communicated in the Company's third quarter 2025 earnings report and subsequent business update, successful ongoing business refocusing and development activities conducted over the past six months have begun contributing to meaningful sequential progress against growth, cost reduction and profitability objectives. Key financial metrics include:

Healthcare Operations Revenue Improvement: Fourth quarter 2025 340B revenue is expected to increase by more than 90% compared to the third quarter of 2025, driven by direct engagement initiatives and operational improvements with existing 340B customers. Total prescription volume is anticipated to increase approximately 7% sequentially, reflecting growth in contracted prescription activity. Although total prescription volumes may fluctuate in 2026 as the Company continues to shift towards more contracted services, it is already experiencing improved unit economics driven by a focus on revenue quality, cost discipline, and the impact of the Medicare manufacturer rebate program, supporting overall margin expansion.

Fourth quarter 2025 340B revenue is expected to increase by more than 90% compared to the third quarter of 2025, driven by direct engagement initiatives and operational improvements with existing 340B customers. Total prescription volume is anticipated to increase approximately 7% sequentially, reflecting growth in contracted prescription activity. Although total prescription volumes may fluctuate in 2026 as the Company continues to shift towards more contracted services, it is already experiencing improved unit economics driven by a focus on revenue quality, cost discipline, and the impact of the Medicare manufacturer rebate program, supporting overall margin expansion. Gross Margin Improvement: Consolidated gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2025 is expected to remain relatively consistent with the third quarter of 2025. As a result of its continued shift towards higher margin contracted services in its healthcare operations including growth in 340B and medication fulfilment contracts, the Company anticipates significant consolidated gross margin expansion in the range of 20%-25% in the first quarter of 2026 with incremental improvement expected throughout 2026.

Consolidated gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2025 is expected to remain relatively consistent with the third quarter of 2025. As a result of its continued shift towards higher margin contracted services in its healthcare operations including growth in 340B and medication fulfilment contracts, the Company anticipates significant consolidated gross margin expansion in the range of 20%-25% in the first quarter of 2026 with incremental improvement expected throughout 2026. Operational Process Efficiency and Cost Reduction: As previously communicated in our CEO Shareholder Update Letter, the Company anticipates sustained reductions in annual operating expenses driven by structural overhead initiatives, including the closing of underutilized office space, personnel consolidation, reduced reliance on external consultants, and enhanced logistics efficiencies.

As previously communicated in our CEO Shareholder Update Letter, the Company anticipates sustained reductions in annual operating expenses driven by structural overhead initiatives, including the closing of underutilized office space, personnel consolidation, reduced reliance on external consultants, and enhanced logistics efficiencies. Solid Liquidity: The Company's operations continue to be supported by a solid balance sheet with a cash balance of approximately $13 million, working capital of approximately $15 million, and zero unsecured debt expected as of December 31, 2025.

The Company's operations continue to be supported by a solid balance sheet with a cash balance of approximately $13 million, working capital of approximately $15 million, and zero unsecured debt expected as of December 31, 2025. On Track for Improved Operating Results in First Half of 2026: Preliminary results through the first quarter of 2026 indicate continued strong growth in profitable 340B and contracted fulfillment revenue, combined with ongoing operational efficiencies, supporting management's expectation of meaningful reductions in operating losses by the end of the second quarter of 2026.

"We continue to build upon the results of our business refocusing and improvement efforts as reported in the third quarter, and although we are going to be impacted by several one-time, non-recurring costs in the fourth quarter, we believe our results will clearly demonstrate the positive fundamental impacts of our efforts to position NextPlat for long-term profitability and growth," said David Phipps, CEO of NextPlat. "Looking ahead, although there is work still to be done, we remain confident in the potential to rapidly and profitably grow the business in 2026. Through continued execution and capitalizing on the many opportunities ahead of us, we are committed to delivering increased value to our stakeholders - our customers, patients, and our shareholders."

The Company expects to file its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, on or before March 31, 2026 and host an earnings conference call with investors.

About NextPlat Corp

NextPlat is a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-Commerce and retail channels worldwide. Through acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations, the Company seeks to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-Commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-Commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States through its subsidiary, Progressive Care.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the Company's ability to reduce operational costs, secure additional contracted services business, increase e-commerce sales and its ability to grow and expand as intended, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating), including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

