Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Winzig bewertet - und jetzt startet die heiße Phase mit Trigger-Fahrplan 2026
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.02.2026 14:54 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MCB Group: The Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited successfully closes its USD 450 million Syndicated Term Loan Facility

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited ("MCB") has successfully closed its inaugural GCC and India-focused Syndicated Term Loan Facility, raising USD 450 million. The transaction marks a key milestone in MCB's funding strategy, further diversifying its international lender base and strengthening relationships across priority markets.

MCB Group logo

Originally launched at USD 300 million, the facility attracted strong demand, securing commitments from 25 banks, including five new lenders alongside existing relationship banks. Oversubscribed by approximately 2.1 times, the transaction was upsized to USD 450 million, reflecting sustained confidence in MCB's credit fundamentals.

Structured as a two-year term loan with a one-year extension option at the borrower's discretion (2+1), the facility enhances funding flexibility and optimises MCB's maturity profile. Strong market support also enabled improved pricing, reducing the overall cost of funding.

Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, supporting MCB's continued growth in Mauritius and across the African region.

Anbar Jowaheer, Group Head of Strategic Funding, MCB: "The successful completion of this syndication, with the participation of new lenders, reinforces the momentum of MCB's funding programme and underscores the bank's continued attractiveness to international lenders. This transaction is consistent with our strong pipeline and further strengthens funding flexibility through a well-structured tenor profile, supporting disciplined balance sheet management.'

Thierry Hebraud, Chief Executive Officer of MCB Ltd, commented: "The strong oversubscription of this facility by GCC and Indian banks clearly reflects the sustained confidence investors place in MCB's strategy and long-term growth ambitions. Building on our solid credit rating, we have achieved meaningful progress in further broadening and diversifying our funding base."

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, Emirates NBD Capital Ltd, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, Mashreqbank PSC, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., SMBC Bank International PLC, Standard Chartered and State Bank of India, London Branch acted as Coordinators and Bookrunners.

About MCB

Established over 187 years ago, MCB is the leading bank in Mauritius and the main entity of MCB Group, offering retail, corporate and investment banking, wealth management and global business solutions. The Group operates in Mauritius and internationally through subsidiaries, associates and representative offices across Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

Contact:
Nicolas Teisserenc
International Press Relations
nicolas@poinciana.co

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2920187/MCB_Group.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-mauritius-commercial-bank-limited-successfully-closes-its-usd-450-million-syndicated-term-loan-facility-302697099.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.