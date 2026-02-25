MCB Group: The Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited successfully closes its USD 450 million Syndicated Term Loan Facility

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited ("MCB") has successfully closed its inaugural GCC and India-focused Syndicated Term Loan Facility, raising USD 450 million. The transaction marks a key milestone in MCB's funding strategy, further diversifying its international lender base and strengthening relationships across priority markets.

Originally launched at USD 300 million, the facility attracted strong demand, securing commitments from 25 banks, including five new lenders alongside existing relationship banks. Oversubscribed by approximately 2.1 times, the transaction was upsized to USD 450 million, reflecting sustained confidence in MCB's credit fundamentals.

Structured as a two-year term loan with a one-year extension option at the borrower's discretion (2+1), the facility enhances funding flexibility and optimises MCB's maturity profile. Strong market support also enabled improved pricing, reducing the overall cost of funding.

Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, supporting MCB's continued growth in Mauritius and across the African region.

Anbar Jowaheer, Group Head of Strategic Funding, MCB: "The successful completion of this syndication, with the participation of new lenders, reinforces the momentum of MCB's funding programme and underscores the bank's continued attractiveness to international lenders. This transaction is consistent with our strong pipeline and further strengthens funding flexibility through a well-structured tenor profile, supporting disciplined balance sheet management.'

Thierry Hebraud, Chief Executive Officer of MCB Ltd, commented: "The strong oversubscription of this facility by GCC and Indian banks clearly reflects the sustained confidence investors place in MCB's strategy and long-term growth ambitions. Building on our solid credit rating, we have achieved meaningful progress in further broadening and diversifying our funding base."

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, Emirates NBD Capital Ltd, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, Mashreqbank PSC, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., SMBC Bank International PLC, Standard Chartered and State Bank of India, London Branch acted as Coordinators and Bookrunners.

Established over 187 years ago, MCB is the leading bank in Mauritius and the main entity of MCB Group, offering retail, corporate and investment banking, wealth management and global business solutions. The Group operates in Mauritius and internationally through subsidiaries, associates and representative offices across Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

