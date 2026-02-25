Shrew God Publishing: A Curtain Call for Reason: 'The Age of Something Other Than Reason' Stages the Absurdity of Modern American Culture

CLEVELAND, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / Poet Anthony Andricks will release The Age of Something Other Than Reason on March 10, a bold poetry collection structured like a play in three acts and an intermission. The book stages a sharply theatrical examination of contemporary American culture shaped by social media, misinformation, ideological extremism, advancing technology, and algorithm-driven outrage.

Its three primary acts move fast and hit hard, documenting technological, political, religious, and psychological systems that reward loyalty over reflection. Throughout the book, journal entries from a once-human artificial intelligence reflect on America's collapse into factional thinking, documenting the moment when farce and delusion overtook sanity and logic.

"I'm not preaching, I'm documenting," Andricks says. "I took a timed snapshot of modern American culture using my own creative filter, but as an American, I am also one of the subjects standing within that frame of observation."

Midway through, Andricks interrupts the chaos with a formal Intermission - a conscious pause for poems about travel, nature, independence, and human connection, reminding readers what exists beyond the noise and what risks being lost to it.

Pop poetry that meets the times, The Age of Something Other Than Reason is heralding without being prescriptive and accessible without sacrificing depth. This book is the follow-up to Andricks' 2024 chart-topping poetry collection Repurposed (Trial by Lineation). Like Repurposed, this book also features artwork by Cory Andricks, the author's brother.

Anthony Andricks grew up in Bryan, Ohio, and presently resides in Lakewood, Ohio. Anthony graduated summa cum laude from Cleveland State University College of Law in 2012 and currently practices commercial real estate law at a national law firm headquartered in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. When not working or writing, Anthony enjoys international travel, challenging hikes, horror movies, and local art exhibitions.

For more information, please visit www.AnthonyAndricks.com.

Poet & Author Anthony Andricks

