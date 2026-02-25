Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Winzig bewertet - und jetzt startet die heiße Phase mit Trigger-Fahrplan 2026
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
25.02.2026 15:02 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shrew God Publishing: A Curtain Call for Reason: 'The Age of Something Other Than Reason' Stages the Absurdity of Modern American Culture

CLEVELAND, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / Poet Anthony Andricks will release The Age of Something Other Than Reason on March 10, a bold poetry collection structured like a play in three acts and an intermission. The book stages a sharply theatrical examination of contemporary American culture shaped by social media, misinformation, ideological extremism, advancing technology, and algorithm-driven outrage.

The Age of Something Other Than Reason

Its three primary acts move fast and hit hard, documenting technological, political, religious, and psychological systems that reward loyalty over reflection. Throughout the book, journal entries from a once-human artificial intelligence reflect on America's collapse into factional thinking, documenting the moment when farce and delusion overtook sanity and logic.

"I'm not preaching, I'm documenting," Andricks says. "I took a timed snapshot of modern American culture using my own creative filter, but as an American, I am also one of the subjects standing within that frame of observation."

Midway through, Andricks interrupts the chaos with a formal Intermission - a conscious pause for poems about travel, nature, independence, and human connection, reminding readers what exists beyond the noise and what risks being lost to it.

Pop poetry that meets the times, The Age of Something Other Than Reason is heralding without being prescriptive and accessible without sacrificing depth. This book is the follow-up to Andricks' 2024 chart-topping poetry collection Repurposed (Trial by Lineation). Like Repurposed, this book also features artwork by Cory Andricks, the author's brother.

Anthony Andricks grew up in Bryan, Ohio, and presently resides in Lakewood, Ohio. Anthony graduated summa cum laude from Cleveland State University College of Law in 2012 and currently practices commercial real estate law at a national law firm headquartered in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. When not working or writing, Anthony enjoys international travel, challenging hikes, horror movies, and local art exhibitions.

For more information, please visit www.AnthonyAndricks.com.

Photo of Author, Anthony Andricks

Poet & Author Anthony Andricks

CONTACT:

Anthony Andricks
shrewgodllc@gmail.com
(216) 403-0458

SOURCE: Shrew God Publishing


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/a-curtain-call-for-reason-the-age-of-something-other-than-reason-stages-the-ab-1130546

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.