General Assembly: Tech "Talent Wars" Are Over as More Companies Prioritize Upskilling, General Assembly Report Finds

83% of tech recruiters believe company success is more dependent on upskilling employees for AI versus hiring new talent, according to The State of Tech Talent 2026

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / Nearly all technology recruiters (96%) say technical roles are still at least a bit difficult to fill, as most (83%) believe their company's success is now more dependent on upskilling their existing employees for AI rather than hiring external talent, according to The State of Tech Talent 2026 , the fourth annual report from AI training provider General Assembly, an LHH brand.

"The AI skills gap is growing too fast for companies to hire their way out," said Daniele Grassi, CEO of General Assembly. "Continuous, incremental and role-specific learning is the only way to keep up with the pace of technology change. Growing investment in upskilling reflects leaders' realization that their existing employees bring the business context, institutional knowledge and cultural navigation skills that can be supercharged with AI."

The State of Tech Talent 2026 report is based on a survey of 500 talent acquisition professionals who hire technology talent in the U.S., U.K. and Singapore. It found that companies increasingly embrace upskilling as a talent development strategy as they seek to build AI-forward workforces and in light of the growing costs related to recruiting and visas.

Key Findings

Tech hiring is still tough: Of recruiters who found it extremely difficult to fill tech roles this past year, nearly half (47%) report that data analytics and data science roles are the hardest to fill, followed by software engineering (38%). Additionally, 95% of tech recruiters said they are considering or already taking steps to source more visa-independent talent over the next year.

Upskilling is the path forward: In 2026, 80% of tech recruiters believe upskilling will play a major or huge role in filling talent gaps. Already, 35% of companies are more likely to train existing employees when they need more tech talent, compared to 28% in 2024. And nearly half (47%) anticipate adding or offering upskilling programs and data analytics and data science, while about two in five expect to offer upskilling programs for AI development (43%) and AI literacy (42%).

Training methods vary. While nearly two in five (39%) HR professionals believe on-the-job training is the most effective upskilling method, opinions varied. More than one-third preferred paying for employees to attend external training or certifications (36%) or working with an external partner to develop customized training or certifications (34%).

Measuring success. More than two-thirds of companies (68%) turn to performance-based indicators such as improvements in key metrics or manager assessments to determine the effectiveness of upskilling and training programs. Half have also used pre- and post-test assessments (50%) or attainment of industry certifications or degrees (49%). However, 43% of respondents also said they struggle to measure the benefits of training.

Barriers to training. In addition to measurement challenges, half of HR respondents said that not having enough time (47%) or budget (46%) keep them from training employees. But for 36%, low employee participation or buy-in prevents companies from investing further in training. Companies with fewer than 2,500 employees were most likely to face lack of buy-in from leadership (37%, compared to 24% at larger companies).

Recruiters themselves fear job loss. Half of tech recruiters (50%) fear the recruiter role will be obsolete within five years, while 61% report they have already seen some of their entry-level jobs automated out of existence (and 32% believe it's coming).

To download the full State of Tech Talent 2026 report, click here .

Methodology

General Assembly and Wakefield Research surveyed 500 human resources professionals with a minimum seniority of manager who work in talent acquisition at companies hiring technology talent in software engineering, data analytics, data science, and UX roles in the U.S., U.K., and Singapore markets. Surveys were conducted between Oct. 29 and Nov. 9, 2025, using an email invitation and an online survey. Data has been weighted.

About General Assembly

General Assembly (GA), an LHH brand, is the leading talent and upskilling partner that helps individuals and businesses acquire the real skills required to succeed in an increasingly complex technological era. Founded in 2011 to make tech-centric jobs accessible to anyone and meet the demand of fast-growing tech companies, GA evolved into a center of excellence in training people from all backgrounds to upgrade their practical knowledge of tech skills now required in every company and in any role. With a global presence, hands-on instruction, and a passionate alumni community, GA gives learners 360-degree support as they take the next step in their career journey. General Assembly is part of LHH, the professional talent solutions arm of The Adecco Group, the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company. GA matches the right talent to business needs. All day, every day: GA puts real skills to work.

