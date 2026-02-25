Voxpopme Launches 2026 Insight Playbooks to Accelerate Strategic Decisions

Voxpopme releases practical research plays designed for the moments when leadership needs insight fast.

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / Voxpopme today announced the launch of Insight Playbooks , a collection of ready-to-run research plays designed for the critical moments when insights leaders can't afford to waste time designing methodology from scratch.

Built for insights teams navigating high-pressure decisions, Insight Playbooks eliminate the setup work so teams can move directly to execution. They are meant for when customer intelligence and innovation leaders want to ensure the success of a product launch, need customer or market validation immediately, understand why competitors are winning share at shelf, or when strategic bets need customer proof before the phase is approved.

"The best insights teams know that the quality and relevance of their recommendations determine whether they impact the end decision," said Andy Barraclough, Founder & CEO at Voxpopme."Insight Playbooks give teams a clear path from question to action when it matters most-taking out the guesswork with proven plays they can run immediately."

From Stuck to Shipping

Insight Playbooks address the moments insights leaders face constantly: when you know you need customer input but don't have weeks to design a custom study. When stakeholders are debating and you need evidence to settle the argument. Or when the window to influence a decision is measured in hours, not months.

What You Get

Each playbook includes the setup guidance (sample sizes, timeline, methodology), the questions to ask, and how to share the proof with stakeholders-so you can move from question to recommendation without starting from scratch.

Early plays help to:

Own the Shelf - Win attention and choice at the moment of purchase

Bring the Brand to Life - Understand meaning, usage, and relevance beyond the shelf

Protect the Brand - Defend loyalty, reduce churn, and prevent share loss

The plays are intentionally lightweight-optimized for speed and clarity, not comprehensiveness. You can run a shelf test with 10-20 shoppers in 24-48 hours, validate a messaging decision with target customers by the end of the week, or pressure-test a concept before the next roadmap meeting.

Built for Voxpopme, Useful Anywhere

While Insight Playbooks are optimized for Voxpopme's video-first platform, the plays reflect fundamental research principles that apply to any approach and for any team needing insight. Teams using Voxpopme can streamline execution-setting up plays on the platform, using AI-powered analysis to compress timelines and deliver the human proof that makes recommendations undeniable.

Availability

The first industry playbook for CPG brands is available now at go.voxpopme.com/playbooks .

Insights leaders can also join the waitlist for early access for their specific industry, or book one-to-one Playbook Workshops here.

