Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Winzig bewertet - und jetzt startet die heiße Phase mit Trigger-Fahrplan 2026
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
25.02.2026 15:02 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Voxpopme Launches 2026 Insight Playbooks to Accelerate Strategic Decisions

Voxpopme releases practical research plays designed for the moments when leadership needs insight fast.

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / Voxpopme today announced the launch of Insight Playbooks, a collection of ready-to-run research plays designed for the critical moments when insights leaders can't afford to waste time designing methodology from scratch.

Built for insights teams navigating high-pressure decisions, Insight Playbooks eliminate the setup work so teams can move directly to execution. They are meant for when customer intelligence and innovation leaders want to ensure the success of a product launch, need customer or market validation immediately, understand why competitors are winning share at shelf, or when strategic bets need customer proof before the phase is approved.

"The best insights teams know that the quality and relevance of their recommendations determine whether they impact the end decision," said Andy Barraclough, Founder & CEO at Voxpopme."Insight Playbooks give teams a clear path from question to action when it matters most-taking out the guesswork with proven plays they can run immediately."

From Stuck to Shipping

Insight Playbooks address the moments insights leaders face constantly: when you know you need customer input but don't have weeks to design a custom study. When stakeholders are debating and you need evidence to settle the argument. Or when the window to influence a decision is measured in hours, not months.

What You Get

Each playbook includes the setup guidance (sample sizes, timeline, methodology), the questions to ask, and how to share the proof with stakeholders-so you can move from question to recommendation without starting from scratch.

Early plays help to:

Own the Shelf - Win attention and choice at the moment of purchase

Bring the Brand to Life - Understand meaning, usage, and relevance beyond the shelf

Protect the Brand - Defend loyalty, reduce churn, and prevent share loss

The plays are intentionally lightweight-optimized for speed and clarity, not comprehensiveness. You can run a shelf test with 10-20 shoppers in 24-48 hours, validate a messaging decision with target customers by the end of the week, or pressure-test a concept before the next roadmap meeting.

Built for Voxpopme, Useful Anywhere

While Insight Playbooks are optimized for Voxpopme's video-first platform, the plays reflect fundamental research principles that apply to any approach and for any team needing insight. Teams using Voxpopme can streamline execution-setting up plays on the platform, using AI-powered analysis to compress timelines and deliver the human proof that makes recommendations undeniable.

Availability

The first industry playbook for CPG brands is available now at go.voxpopme.com/playbooks.

Insights leaders can also join the waitlist for early access for their specific industry, or book one-to-one Playbook Workshops here.

Media Contact:

Tom Higgins
Senior Product Marketing Manager
tom.higgins@voxpopme.com
www.voxpopme.com

SOURCE: Voxpopme



Related Documents:
  • Insight Playbooks for CPG - by Voxpopme


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/voxpopme-launches-2026-insight-playbooks-to-accelerate-strategic-1140500

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.