Mittwoch, 25.02.2026
ACCESS Newswire
25.02.2026 15:02 Uhr
HUNGRY Merges with Canada's hungerhub to Form Scaled Cross-Border Workplace Food Platform

Combined company surpasses $110 million in annual revenue, marking early North American consolidation in a fragmented corporate dining market

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / HUNGRY, a workplace food platform serving more than 1,000 corporate clients across the United States, today announced it has merged with hungerhub, Canada's leading office-meal delivery provider, in a cross-border transaction that lifts combined annual revenue above $110 million and expands operations across North America.

The deal comes as employers increasingly invest in workplace food programs to support return-to-office attendance, employee retention, and culture building, even as the corporate catering market remains highly fragmented across regional providers and logistics platforms.

"Our vision has always extended beyond a single market," said Jeff Grass, CEO of HUNGRY. "By bringing hungerhub into the platform, we are expanding our ability to deliver consistent workplace dining experiences across borders while continuing to scale with our enterprise customers."

HUNGRY has served more than 7 million meals to date and operates across 24 U.S. cities. The merger expands that geographic reach and deepens operational scale, strengthens technology infrastructure, restaurant partnerships, and multi-location corporate service capabilities. HUNGRY delivers catering, group order, live events, pantry, and micro-market solutions for enterprise workplaces, while hungerhub adds a technology-enabled ordering platform, a curated Canadian restaurant network, and established market expertise. Together, the companies position HUNGRY among the largest workplace food platforms in North America, signaling early consolidation in a category historically defined by local and regional providers that provide one service offering.

"Work has outgrown traditional boundaries," said Gary Batara, chief marketing officer of HUNGRY. "This merger allows us to scale meaningful food experiences for organizations and people operating across cities and, now, countries."

"Joining HUNGRY accelerates our mission to modernize the office meal experience while maintaining the quality our customers trust," said Sari Abdo, CEO of hungerhub.

With more than 1,000 corporate clients and millions of meals served annually, HUNGRY plans to continue expanding geographically and investing in infrastructure that supports large, multi-location employers across North America. Hungerhub's leadership, expertise, and restaurant partnerships will remain central to operations in Canada, ensuring continuity for clients while unlocking new opportunities for innovation.

About HUNGRY

HUNGRY is the workplace food platform organizations trust to deliver happiness and wellbeing. By combining culinary excellence, smart technology, and hospitality-driven service, HUNGRY helps companies simplify workplace dining while creating experiences employees value. Serving over 1,000 corporate clients, the company is building a platform designed for the future of work - where culture, connection, and care extend across every location teams call home.

About hungerhub

Based in Toronto and operating in over ten markets in Canada, hungerhub has been Canada's leading workplace meal plan solutions since 2018. Connecting the workplace with a curated network of local restaurants for daily meal delivery through a technology-enabled ordering experience for daily delivery. Known for flexibility, personalization, and operational reliability, hungerhub helps organizations deliver modern food experiences that employees appreciate.

Media Contact: Lani Free, Greenheart Communications Collective (lani@greenheartcollective.com)

# # #

SOURCE: HUNGRY



