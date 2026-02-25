Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQX: LQWDF), is pleased to announce the appointment of David Loretto as an independent director of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Loretto is an entrepreneur and founder of both private and public companies and holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) from Queen's University. He has more than 10 years of public company experience in management and board-level roles across multiple sectors, with expertise in public company governance and capital markets. He co-founded Kingfisher Metals Corp. in 2018 and has led capital raises, transactional executions, and strategic growth initiatives for listed companies.

Shone Anstey, CEO of LQWD, stated, "We are pleased to welcome Mr. Loretto to our Board of Directors. His experience in capital markets, governance, and building public companies will be valuable as we continue executing our strategy and scaling the Company's growth."

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-domiciled reporting public company with offices in Vancouver, Canada, and Lugano, Switzerland. The Company has approximately 31.9 million shares outstanding and 42.7 million shares fully diluted and maintains a strong balance sheet with no outstanding debt, convertible bonds, or debentures.

The Company's shares trade in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LQWD, and on the OTCQX Market in the United States under the symbol LQWDF.

LQWD is advancing Bitcoin adoption through the Lightning Network, a second-layer solution that enables instant, low-cost transactions at global scale. As one of the first companies dedicated to building, launching, and expanding core Lightning Network infrastructure, LQWD operates a network of enterprise-grade nodes and network liquidity which earn transaction fees.

With a strategic Bitcoin holding and infrastructure positioned for effectively unlimited scalability, LQWD offers investors unique exposure to both the potential long-term appreciation of Bitcoin and the emergence of Lightning-based payment technology.

For more information, please visit LQWD's corporate presentation and connect with the Company's Lightning Network nodes in real time.

Forward-Looking Statements



