Malaysia's prime minister Anwar Ibrahim said future policy will ensure domestic consumers and the electricity grid are protected amid the country's data center expansion. This could include leveraging the ASEAN Power Grid project to cover any supply shortfalls.Malaysian prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said data centers contributed to increases in energy and water usage and confirmed during a parliamentary Q&A session that the government has already restricted the entry of new data centers that have nothing to do with AI. The restrictions are expected to be in place for almost two years ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...