Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, today announced the latest release of its Universal Data Mover Gateway (UDMG) an enterprise-grade managed file transfer (MFT) solution purpose-built for secure, orchestrated B2B data exchange across hybrid landscapes.

"In today's enterprises, file transfer is not a standalone task. It's the backbone of data pipelines, analytics, and critical business processes," said Giuseppe Damiani, CEO of Stonebranch. "By orchestrating MFT alongside workload and infrastructure automation, Stonebranch turns file movement into a governed, observable, SLA-driven part of end-to-end enterprise workflows."

Secure, Modern B2B Managed File Transfer

UDMG is designed specifically for external B2B data exchanges where stringent security, regulatory compliance, SLA reliability, and diverse partner protocols require a modern B2B MFT solution. Enterprises can securely exchange data with partners, vendors, and customers worldwide, while maintaining centralized control, auditability, and data traceability. As a secure gateway between enterprises and trading partners, UDMG enables:

Secure, bidirectional file transfers over SFTP, FTPS, HTTPS, and AS2 for EDI

Complete audit trails and governance controls

Event-driven triggers for real-time automation

Native integration into end-to-end automated workflows

More than B2B MFT

Unlike traditional B2B MFT platforms that simply move files, Stonebranch UDMG transforms file transfers into orchestrated, event-driven workflows that support end-to-end business processes. By unifying B2B MFT with orchestration workflows, organizations can eliminate silos, reduce manual intervention, and automate full processes once data is received or sent.

Part of a Broader Orchestrated MFT Strategy

UDMG is a core component of Stonebranch's orchestrated MFT solution powered by Universal Automation Center (UAC). Through a single platform, enterprises can:

Send files securely across their internal network.

Transfer files from on-premises systems to the cloud and back.

Stream cloud-to-cloud data transfers in multi-cloud environments.

Move data between containers, including Docker and Kubernetes.

Trigger downstream workflows that include automated jobs, scripts, infrastructure actions, or data pipeline processes after transfer completion.

This unified approach creates a single orchestration layer for both workload automation and managed file transfers.

Major Enhancements in UDMG 3.2

The latest UDMG release introduces significant advancements in enterprise-grade security, scalability, and usability, including:

Secure proxy architecture no data stored or inbound ports in DMZ

Modern protocols, encryption, certs, and key protection including HSM support

Federated authentication and SSO (LDAP, SAML, OIDC/OAuth2)

Flexible RBAC controls, MFA/2FA, and strong password policies

Robust IP filtering and network access controls

Domain namespace isolation for multi-tenant deployment

Re-imagined web transfer client for peer-to-peer ad-hoc file sharing

"The demand for secure, reliable, and fully auditable partner data exchange continues to rise," said Peter Baljet, CTO of Stonebranch. "This latest release of UDMG advances our orchestrated MFT vision with stronger security, greater scalability, and expanded protocol support, all delivered as a native capability within Stonebranch Universal Automation Center."

The latest version of Stonebranch Universal Data Mover Gateway is available immediately and supports on-premises, cloud, and SaaS deployment models. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit www.stonebranch.com.

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using Stonebranch Universal Automation Center, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world's largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.

