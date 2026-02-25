Flexline enables traders to borrow against existing crypto holdings with predictable rates, flexible terms and full withdrawal support

Kraken, one of the longest-standing, most liquid and secure cryptocurrency platforms, today announced the launch of Flexline, a crypto-secured loan offering that enables Kraken Pro traders to unlock liquidity from their existing digital asset holdings without selling their positions.

From today, Kraken Pro traders can post collateral across a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies and instantly receive crypto or stablecoins that can be used for trading on Kraken or withdrawn off-platform. With loan terms ranging from two days to two years, Flexline gives traders greater control, transparency and choice in how they access and deploy their capital.

"Traders want seamless access to liquidity while retaining exposure to their assets," said Darius Tabatabi, Head of Exchange Trading at Kraken. "Flexline gives Kraken Pro traders the ability to put their holdings to work and deploy capital across the products, platforms or use cases that matter most to them. It's about expanding optionality and giving traders the flexibility to move at their own pace."

For many crypto holders, accessing liquidity has traditionally meant difficult trade-offs, including either selling assets and giving up long-term exposure, or navigating borrowing products with limited flexibility. Flexline addresses this growing demand by enabling traders to borrow against a broad set of supported cryptocurrencies while maintaining their existing positions. Kraken effectively serves as the liquidity hub, enabling capital to flow efficiently across both on- and off- platform opportunities.

Flexline operates under a simple, clearly defined loan agreement with fixed borrowing costs, making it well-suited for traders seeking predictable terms alongside broader capital flexibility. Borrowed funds can be deployed across Kraken or withdrawn for use with other venues, protocols or service providers.

Collateral posted through Flexline is held in secure, segregated wallets and covered by Kraken's long-running Proof of Reserves, which provides cryptographic assurance that client assets, including collateral, are held on platform and backed on a 1:1 basis. Loan agreements are built on explicit terms and transparent risk parameters, giving traders clear visibility into pricing and loan conditions from the outset.

By offering a wide range of collateral options and flexible loan configurations, Flexline is designed to support diverse strategies and individual needs, helping Kraken Pro traders make their existing assets work harder, while retaining the freedom to use their capital wherever opportunity arises.

For more information, please visit https://www.kraken.com/pro/flexline.

