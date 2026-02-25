Following successful U.S. rollout, API integration launches in UK for AXS shows

Recipients include NHS workers, teachers, charity workers, volunteers and people most affected by the Cost of Living

Globally, TfG has distributed 1 million+ discounted tickets with live event partners and artists including Dua Lipa, Idles, Robbie Williams, Yungblud

AXS, a trusted leader in advanced ticketing and live event technology, and Tickets for Good (TfG), the mission-driven ticket distribution platform for live events, have announced the launch of their collaborative API integration in the UK, enabling AXS clients to easily allocate ticket inventory to TfG members including healthcare workers, teachers, charity workers, volunteers, and others who play vital roles in their communities.

Connecting directly to the Tickets for Good platform and its 620k verified global members, AXS-partnered UK venues, promoters, and artist management teams can seamlessly provide access to the joy of live events for TfG audiences, encompassing NHS workers, teachers, charity workers, volunteers, and people affected by the Cost of Living crisis, while also developing audiences, filling venues, and increasing social impact.

Now available in the UK following a U.S. rollout with Germany set to launch later in 2026 this integration enables tickets to be offered with full control retained by promoters over pricing, volumes, and eligibility windows.

Peter Quinlan, Managing Director, Europe, AXS, says: "Launching our collaboration with Tickets for Good in the UK allows our partners to turn unused inventory into meaningful experiences, and we're proud to help create access for those who already give so much back to our communities. It's a powerful example of how smart technology can drive both social impact and stronger, more inclusive audiences."

Steve Rimmer, Founder and CEO of Tickets for Good, comments"By combining our mission-driven platform with AXS's reach and flexibility across iconic events, we're turning great intentions into great experiences. With more of the UK entertainment industry coming on board, we're building a seamless, tech-enabled pathway that connects thousands of Tickets for Good members with the live events they love."

TfG has distributed over 1 million tickets across the UK, in partnership with leading ticket retailers, alongside more than 1k event organisers spanning music, theatre, and sport. The platform verifies eligible members and provides a trusted, closed-network environment for event partners to fill venues, grow audiences, and give back to communities.

Following strong growth in the UK and recent expansion into the United States and mainland Europe, Tickets for Good continues work with leading industry partners and investors committed to combining social impact with commercial success. Highlights from 2025 include:

Selection for the BPI Innovation and Department for Business and Trade 'Music Mission to Japan', participation in their UK House music tech event at SXSW London.

along with new appointments to its UK office and promotions to global roles. New and returning music-related event partners joining, including Melody Garden, Phoenix Arts Club, Pixies, Robbie Williams, Sherelle, The Roundhouse, The Sun Festival, and Yungblud.

joining, including Melody Garden, Phoenix Arts Club, Pixies, Robbie Williams, Sherelle, The Roundhouse, The Sun Festival, and Yungblud. TfG Netherlands launched with ambassador Robbie Williams, joined by new TfG ambassador and football legend Edwin van der Sar . Watch the launch video on LinkedIn.

. Watch the launch video on LinkedIn. UK Government Ministerial Round Table discussion on secondary ticketing participation with Ministers Madders and Minister Bryant, and the Departments for Culture, Media and Sport, Business and Trade.

UK Business and Trade for North America spotlight interview, in association with the Department for Business and Trade.

About AXS

AXS is a trusted leader in advanced ticketing and live event technology, providing access to some of the world's most iconic venues, sports teams, festivals, and global tours. With customised ticketing solutions, innovative technology, and dedicated customer service, AXS partners with over 1,600 of the most recognised brands in sports and entertainment including the LA28 Olympic Paralympic Games, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, The O2 Arena, BNP Paribas Open, WM Phoenix Open, and Stagecoach Country Music Festival. AXS's primary and secondary marketplaces and its proprietary AXS Mobile ID technology deliver the easiest and most secure way for fans to buy, sell, and manage tickets.

About Tickets for Good

Founded in 2019 in Sheffield, England, Tickets for Good (TfG) provides free and heavily discounted tickets to live events, theatre shows, comedy, festivals, and attractions for those doing great things in the community. The platform is open to healthcare staff, charity workers, teachers, and individuals receiving U.K. Government Cost of Living payments, with its registered users now over 600k and 1m tickets processed. The organisation's core values are rooted in building community, creating measurable impact, and fostering inclusivity, all while maximising access to otherwise unused event tickets for social good. TfG is now used by every major promoter in the U.K. and many across the EU and U.S. markets. The closed-network platform works with top event organisers and supporters, including Comcast SportsTech and Robbie Williams.

With formal recognition from music and tech industries growing, notable Tickets for Good milestones and accolades include:

2020 Tech For Good company Bethnal Green Ventures accelerator programme.

2022 winner TheTicketingBusiness Impact Award TfG NHS Platform.

2023 Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech Accelerator Programme.

2023 winner Wallifornia Music and Innovation Summit Startup of the Year.

2023 Prolific North Tech Companies to Watch.

2023 winner Music Ally SI:X category and overall startup contest.

2024 BPI Grow Music inaugural graduating cohort x London Partners, Abbey Road REDD, Anthony David King.

2024 Amsterdam Dance Event Startups Programme cohort.

2025 UK Government Ministerial Round Table discussion on secondary ticketing participation with Ministers Madders and Minister Bryant, and the Departments for Culture, Media and Sport, Business and Trade.

2025 UK Business and Trade for North America spotlight interview, in association with the Department for Business and Trade.

