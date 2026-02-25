San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Boldin, the financial confidence company, today announced the launch of its AI Planner Assistant. Users can ask Boldin's AI any financial planning question and get personalized answers based on their own fully modeled, end-to-end financial plan. AI Planner Assistant is available in beta to all Boldin subscribers.

Key Takeaways:

Early engagement with the AI Planner Assistant has been strong and highly interactive, as more than 15,000 users have submitted over 190,000 questions during beta testing.

Boldin's product team is evolving the Assistant daily -- enhancing conversational clarity, strengthening financial domain accuracy, and deploying multi-agent validation systems that review and vet responses before they are delivered.

About Boldin

Boldin is the premier consumer financial planning platform designed to help people build, understand, and manage their own comprehensive financial plans. With powerful, scenario-based planning tools and clear educational experiences, Boldin gives individuals the control and financial know-how to make informed decisions with confidence. Learn more at www.boldin.com.

