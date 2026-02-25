Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for High-Speed Inkjet

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce it has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide High-Speed Inkjet 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc US52990625, December 2025). This IDC MarketScape assesses vendor activities in the worldwide high-speed inkjet (HSIJ) press market. This document uses the IDC MarketScape research methodology to evaluate multiple quantitative and qualitative criteria to measure each vendor's position in the market. The evaluation is based on a standardized set of parameters, which IDC used to produce a comparative analysis of these high-speed inkjet press market participants.

According to insights from the IDC MarketScape Worldwide High-Speed Inkjet 2025 Vendor Assessment, "The high-speed inkjet market is a segment of the production printing business that holds a lot of promise, but in some ways, the technology is ahead of demand. The speeds of these high-speed inkjet systems continue to increase as improved inkjet printheads, ink and drying technologies come online. In fact, IDC sees that equipment manufacturers continue to innovate on all fronts to improve the quality available from high-speed inkjet presses, even as they improve the economics of digital printing and make presses easier to operate."

"With more than 150 years of corporate heritage, over a decade of success with the AccurioJet series and more than 400 installations worldwide, Konica Minolta continues to shape the future of high-speed digital production," said Frank Mallozzi, President, IPP, Konica Minolta. "Building on this legacy - which includes the 2025 launch of the AccurioJet 30000 and ongoing development of the next-generation AccurioJet 60000 - we remain committed to driving meaningful innovation for our customers."

According to the report, "Konica Minolta has built an impressive portfolio and a road map for future products that offer very high levels of productivity and print quality based on the company's extensive inkjet technology. Konica Minolta has achieved significant success and progress since the last iteration of this IDC MarketScape. The company has continued to evolve both its high-speed cutsheet inkjet solutions and its adjacent portfolio with toner-based products for the document and label printing markets."

According to the report, "Consider Konica Minolta if your business seeks high levels of image quality and productivity, versatility across offset and specialty substrates and robust support for short- and mid-run commercial, packaging or specialty print production in a globally serviced, automated solution."

The report adds: "Print service providers are often shifting offset print volumes onto high-speed inkjet presses for cost reasons, such as:

Paper costs are pushing companies to switch to digital production because digital has less paper waste than traditional offset. Also, the cost of aluminum is increasing, so making aluminum offset plates is becoming more expensive, changing the dynamic between offset and digital production. Print service providers recognize the trend toward smaller runs, which magnifies these costs and drives investments in digital production equipment."

According to IDC's 2025 Production and Large Printing Survey, labor costs are escalating. "About 40% of print service providers report having labor issues within the past 12 months. If print shops can't find employees to operate their equipment, they occasionally change to digital equipment so that it is easier to operate and to find employees they can train to operate it. Another effect of rising labor costs is the need for more highly automated equipment. Through this research, IDC has encountered multiple operations that used to have four employees operating a single press; now they have one or two employees operating two or three production digital printers."

"We believe being named a Leader in this IDC MarketScape is a strong validation of our commitment to advancing inkjet innovation to meet evolving client needs," said Mallozzi. "As customers navigate rising material costs, labor challenges and growing demand for automation, we remain focused on delivering solutions that provide the reliability, productivity and flexibility they need to operate with confidence. Our continued investments in productivity, substrate versatility and automation ensure they are well-positioned to capitalize on the industry's accelerating shift toward high-speed digital production."

Visit Konica Minolta online to download an excerpt of the IDC MarketScape report.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey began more than 150 years ago with a vision to see and do things differently. Today, the company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT services, intelligent information management, video security solutions, managed print services, office technology, and industrial and commercial print solutions.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

