Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.: CBMJ Announces Launch of "Conservative Playbook" Podcast, Expanding Patriot.TV's High-Growth Media Portfolio Ahead of Midterms

Navigating Contrasting Messaging by legacy media from Disney (DIS), Paramount Global (PARA), Comcast (CMCSA), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), and Newsmax (NMAX), Sinclair (SBGI), and Fox Corp. (FOX), Patriot.TV Provides Accurate Narrative regarding Elections.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / CBMJ (Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.) today announced the official launch of "Conservative Playbook", a new Patriot.TV podcast hosted by Patriot.TV President JD Rucker. The program strengthens CBMJ's expanding portfolio of high-engagement conservative media assets as the company positions itself for accelerated audience growth during a pivotal election cycle.

Launching this week across major audio platforms, Conservative Playbook delivers strategic, actionable guidance for conservative voters and activists heading into the midterms. The show is engineered to drive deeper grassroots engagement, increase platform stickiness, and expand Patriot.TV's reach across key demographic segments.

"This isn't just another political podcast, it's a strategic asset," said JD Rucker, President of Patriot.TV. "Conservative Playbook equips patriots with the tools to organize, influence, and win. It strengthens our mission and expands the value of the Patriot.TV ecosystem."

The podcast will cover high-impact topics including:

Campaign messaging and narrative control

Voter-turnout strategy and ballot initiatives

Local activism and community-level influence

Legislative priorities and policy battles

Coalition building across conservative networks

The launch comes at a moment of heightened political engagement, creating a strong tailwind for CBMJ's media properties. Conservative Playbook is expected to drive increased traffic, subscriber growth, and cross-platform engagement across Patriot.TV and CBMJ's broader digital footprint.

CBMJ previously acquired ConservativePlaybook.com as part of its expanding property portfolio, positioning the brand as a standalone growth channel within Patriot.TV. The podcast will serve as the flagship content engine as additional written, video, and interactive assets are developed.

Conservative Playbook is now available on Apple Podcasts and other major platforms: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/conservative-playbook/id1515202930

With the 2026 election cycle approaching, CBMJ continues to scale Patriot.TV's programming lineup, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering bold, strategic, and high-value conservative media.

About Patriot TV: Patriot TV is a conservative media network (and a wholly owned subsidiary of Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.) dedicated to defending liberty, faith, and the Constitution. Through original programming, investigative reporting, and unapologetic commentary, Patriot TV provides an alternative to corporate media narratives and serves a growing audience seeking truth without compromise. With a cutting-edge, multi-platform distribution strategy, Patriot TV reaches viewers via its website, social channels, and streaming apps, monetizing content through sponsorships, advertising, e-commerce, and subscriptions.

About Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc. (OTCID:CBMJ): Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc. (CBMJ) is a publicly traded media and digital broadcasting company focused on delivering conservative and faith-based content. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Patriot TV, serves as a premier destination for news, commentary, and original programming that reflects traditional American values. CBMJ's portfolio also includes online news sites, e-commerce properties, and other media assets aligned with its America-first, pro-freedom mission. For more information, visit Patriot.TV .

