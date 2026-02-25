Raketech appoints Victoria Darmanin as Interim CFO

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MT / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / Raketech Group Holding Plc (STO:RAKE)(Nasdaq:RAKE) today announces the appointment of Victoria Darmanin as Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 1 May 2026.

Victoria Darmanin currently serves as Director of Finance at Raketech, a role she has held since December 2023. She joined the Group in 2018 as Head of Accounting and has since been a key contributor to the development and strengthening of Raketech's finance function. Victoria brings more than 15 years of experience in finance and accounting and has worked within the online gaming industry for over 20 years. She has extensive experience in financial reporting, internal controls and listed company requirements. Victoria holds an MBA from Henley Business School and is ACCA qualified.

Johan Svensson, CEO of Raketech, comments:

"I have worked with Victoria since 2018, both during my time on the Board and over the past two years as CEO. Throughout that time, she has consistently demonstrated strong leadership and a deep understanding of our business. Victoria's appointment reflects the strength of the talent within Raketech and our ability to develop leaders internally. We are confident in her ability to ensure continuity, stability and high standards in our financial governance."

The process to appoint a permanent CFO will be communicated in due course.

For more information, please contact:

investor@raketech.com

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities, and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

