Manufacturing & Automation eXchange Set to Debut in Nashville March 24-26 at The Music City Center

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / The Manufacturing & Automation eXchange (MAX) will make its debut March 24-26, 2026, at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN, bringing together manufacturing, automation, and quality professionals from across the booming southern US region.

Formerly The ASSEMBLY Show South and The Quality Show, MAX unites the strengths of these events but expands on it bringing together the full scope of manufacturing - from systems integration and materials handling, to automation, quality, safety, adhesives, coatings and packaging. The event reflects the collaborative and cross-functional nature of real-world operations, with technologies and practices from across the manufacturing spectrum. Early Bird registration ends March 7, offering $50 savings on the MAX eXperience Pass, with significant discounts on eXpo-Only admission.

"MAX is set to deliver a powerful mix of education, exhibits, networking, and hands-on experiences designed to help manufacturers improve operations and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving industry," said Bill DeYoe, Executive Director Manufacturing Technologies, BNP MEDIA. "In addition to our robust education program, MAX features a dynamic exhibit floor showcasing the latest technologies, products, and services supporting automation, smart manufacturing, robotics, safety, and workforce development. It's where manufacturing leaders come to discover practical solutions, build powerful connections, and leave with strategies they can immediately put into action."

The event opens March 24 with six half-day workshops covering manufacturing safety, advanced measurement tools, AI on the assembly line, engineering sustainability, mixed-model line design, and automation at work. Education continues March 25-26 through the MAX eXperience, featuring in-conference programming on responsible packaging legislation, the thinking factory, automation in assembly, reshoring strategies, and coatings in the era of smart manufacturing.

A featured session, the Future-Ready Workforce panel, will bring together leaders from Women in Manufacturing, Mavens of Manufacturing, Automation Ladies, the U.S. Smart Factory Institute, and other workforce development organizations to explore how manufacturers can attract, train, and retain talent in an era of automation and digital transformation. Moderated by Allison Grealis, President of Women in Manufacturing, the discussion will focus on generational workforce dynamics, emerging technologies, future skill sets, mentorship, STEM engagement and advancing women into manufacturing leadership roles.

On Wednesday, March 25 the keynote will be presented by Jaemin Kim, Marketing Director, Smart Factory Solutions Center & Production Engineering Research Institute, LG Electronics. Kim will share insights on smart factory innovation, AI-driven production, and global manufacturing strategy, drawing from LG's Tennessee Lighthouse Factory leadership.

Attendees will have access to free education across four dedicated Learning HUBs located in the exhibit hall. Subject matter experts will provide live 15-minute presentations during the two days of the show allowing all attendees to learn and connect conference learning directly with solutions demonstrated by exhibitors. The American Society for Quality (ASQ) will also host 15-minute expert-led talks featuring practical quality insights in Booth 605 throughout both show days.

Beyond the show floor, MAX will offer exclusive plant tours of the Nissan Smyrna Assembly Plant in Smyrna, TN, and the LG Tennessee Lighthouse Factory in Clarksville, TN, providing firsthand exposure to world-class production environments, advanced automation systems, and smart factory technologies in action.

Networking opportunities are woven throughout the event, including the Opening Night Reception, sponsored by Rhino Tool House, a lively Happy Hour Reception on the show floor, and the Morning Mingle & Breakfast, each designed to foster meaningful connections among peers, industry leaders, and solution providers.

MAX will also feature live demonstrations from FIRST Robotics Competition teams from middle and high schools across Tennessee. These demonstrations showcase the innovation and technical talent shaping the future of manufacturing and underscore MAX's commitment to workforce development.

Registration is open at theMAXevent.com, with discounted $20 access to the general expo and an optional upgrade to the MAX eXperience Pass, which provides VIP access to all workshops on March 24, exclusive Main Stage sessions and roundtable luncheons with industry leaders on March 25-26, express badge pickup, special badge recognition, and an exclusive attendee giveaway. Early Bird registration ends March 7, 2026, offering a $50 savings on the MAX eXperience Pass.

BNP Media produces MAX through its industry-leading brands: ASSEMBLY Magazine, Quality, Adhesives & Sealants Industry (ASI), Industrial Safety & Hygiene News (ISHN), Packaging Strategies, and Paint & Coatings Industry. The event focuses on application-based solutions, ensuring practical relevance for today's manufacturing professionals.

With MAX, BNP Media sets the stage for a future-focused, fully integrated manufacturing event-one that reflects the pace, innovation, and complexity of the modern production landscape. BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies, serves industry professionals through magazines, custom media, newsletters, webinars, events, and market research.

