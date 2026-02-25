Children's Book 'Polly's Sparkling Water Friend' Inspires Environmental Curiosity Ahead of World Water Day and Earth Day

Whimsical Picture Book Blends STEM, Social-Emotional Learning, and Imagination to Help Young Readers Understand the Water Cycle

NEWBURYPORT, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / As families, classrooms and communities prepare to celebrate World Water Day (March 22) and Earth Day (April 22), children's book Polly's Sparkling Water Friend by environmental educator and attorney Nancy Kaplan Corbett is gaining attention as a timely and engaging way to introduce environmental awareness to young readers.

A whimsical story about a young child and her ever-changing water companion, Polly's Sparkling Water Friend follows Polly as she learns that her water friend transforms into mist, rain, clouds, and ice, gently guiding children through the science of the water cycle while exploring friendship, empathy, and adaptability.

Designed for ages 3-8 (Pre-K through 3rd grade), the book uniquely combines STEM education, imagination, and social-emotional learning, helping children understand both the science behind water and their emotional connection to the natural world.

"I wanted children to experience water as something they can personally relate to, a companion in their everyday lives," said Corbett. "When children see themselves as part of nature, they begin to care for it. Through Polly's friendship with water, they learn that change isn't something to fear - it's part of how the world works and how we grow within it."

Polly's Sparkling Water Friend explores a range of meaningful themes, including the water cycle and the three forms of water - liquid, solid, and gas - along with environmental awareness and appreciation for nature, making it especially well suited for environmental education. The book supports parents, teachers and librarians looking to integrate STEM and social-emotional learning, and it fits naturally within environmental and nature-based education programs. It provides parents and counselors with a meaningful way to encourage empathy and curiosity in young children, making it an ideal resource for Earth Day and World Water Day programming.

The story also addresses emotional resilience and adapting to change while highlighting empathy and friendship. Throughout the story, children are introduced to the calming "Blue Mind" connection to water and the sense of comfort it can provide.

Beautiful watercolor illustrations immerse readers in Polly's world while back-matter activities, riddles, and educator resources provide teachers and parents with tools to expand learning beyond story time.

Critical Praise

The book has received strong reviews from educators and professional publications:

"Original, unique, and of particular interest to young readers concerned with environmental issues... Fun and informative... Polly's Sparkling Water Friend" is especially and unreservedly recommended for family, daycare center, preschool, elementary school, and community/public library environmentally themed picture book collections for children ages 3-8." - Midwest Book Review

"A whimsical exploration of the hydrological cycle pairing scientific inquiry with childhood imagination... OUR VERDICT: GET IT." - Kirkus Reviews

"This sweet and engaging story takes readers on a joyful journey of discovery through the water cycle." - Katie Morse Yeomans, Executive Director, Merrohawke Nature School

Since its publication in October 2025, Corbett has been presenting readings and hands-on water cycle activities at schools, museums, science centers, and environmental programs across New England. Upcoming appearances include the Massachusetts Association of Conservation Commissions Environmental Conference on February 28, the Mass Audubon Joppa Flats Education Center on March 21, the Massachusetts School Libraries Association Conference on April 13, and the New Hampshire Seacoast Science Center on April 26, along with additional school visits and environmental education programs scheduled throughout March and April.

About the Author

Nancy Kaplan Corbett, an environmental attorney and certified environmental educator, was inspired by childhood Earth Day events and years spent teaching her own children about nature along rivers and beaches. Her goal is to help children see themselves as part of nature - not separate from it. A published writer on protecting public lands, Corbett is passionate about water and environmental stewardship and is fascinated by the imaginative ways children perceive and explore the natural world. She has three children and lives in Newburyport, Massachusetts, with her husband and their perpetually happy dog Iggy. Polly's Sparkling Water Friend is her debut children's book. For more information on Polly's Sparkling Water Friend or booking Nancy for a reading and age-appropriate water cycle activity, visit https://www.nancykaplancorbett.com/.

Maine Author's Publishing

$18.95/$26.95

BISAC 1: Juvenile Fiction/Science & Nature/Water Cycle

BISAC 2: Juvenile Fiction/Science & Nature/Magic

BISAC 3: Juvenile Fiction/Social Themes/Friendship

Age: 3-8 years Grade: Preschool to 3rd

ISBN: 978-1-63381-471-4 (hard cover)

ISBN: 978-1-63381-470-7(paperback)

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations

978-502-4895 (mobile)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Polly's Sparkling Water Friend

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/childrens-book-pollys-sparkling-water-friend-inspires-environmental-curiosity-ahead-of-wo-1140734