Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. ("Driven Brands" or "Company") (NASDAQ: DRVN).

On February 23, 2026, Driven Brands reported that ". . . the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, after consultation with the Company's management, concluded there were material errors in [the Company's] previously issued consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024 . . . and the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023 . . . contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2024, and in [the Company's] previously issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for each of the quarterly and year-to-date periods within fiscal year 2024 as well as the quarterly and year-to-date periods for the periods ended September 27, 2025, June 28, 2025 and March 29, 2025, and concluded that such financial statements should not be relied upon and required restatement (the 'Restatement')."

The Company also reported that ". . . the Report of [its] Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm on the financial statements and internal control over financial reporting should not be relied upon."

On this news the stock price of Driven Brands dropped more than 36% in pre-market trading on February 25, 2026.

Additional information is available at https://kehoelawfirm.com/driven-brands-drvn/.

ABOUT KEHOE LAW FIRM, P.C.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is a nationally recognized, plaintiff-side class action firm dedicated to protecting investors and consumers from fraud and misconduct. Our attorneys have served as Lead or Co-Lead Counsel in major securities cases, recovering over $10 billion for institutional and individual investors.

Our firm litigates securities fraud, fiduciary breaches, unfair mergers and acquisitions, and antitrust violations, while also representing whistleblowers and advocating for victims of data breaches, consumer fraud, vehicle and product defects, employment law violations, retirement plan mismanagement, and other corporate and business misconduct. With a results-driven approach, we pursue justice and substantial recoveries for those we represent.

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285264

Source: Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.