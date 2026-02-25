TOKYO, Japan, Feb 25, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today the start of commercial use of an agentic AI system in mobile network operations. The platform went live across the company's mobile network services on February 4, 2026.Mobile networks are critical social infrastructure, supporting not only daily life and business activities but also public services and communications during disasters. Today's networks have become increasingly complex due to services across 4G and 5G, as well as multi-domain and multi-vendor environments. As a result, faster response times and swift service restoration have become increasingly important for maintenance operations in the event of network failures.Previously, failures with established procedures were handled through automated, preconfigured processes. However, complex failures without predefined solutions have required multiple engineers to manually collect and analyze large volumes of data to identify root causes, often resulting in longer service restoration times. To address this challenge, DOCOMO developed an agentic AI platform built with AWS's managed services, enabling AI to perform network behavior analysis, troubleshooting and remediation recommendations.DOCOMO's agentic AI platform is built on Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, which enables the secure governance and deployment of agentic AI at scale, along with high-performance databases for time-series, tabular, and graph data optimized for agentic AI workloads. Orchestrating multiple AI agents and leveraging graph-modeled network topology, the platform analyzes traffic and alarm data in real time from more than one million network devices, including base stations and core network equipment. It detects anomalies, identifies suspected failure points, and presents recommended actions to maintenance engineers.Using one of the world's largest datasets of its kind, the platform isolates failures, reduces response time for complex network failures that previously required manual analysis by more than 50%, significantly shortening service disruption time and contributing to greater network reliability.Takahiro Makiyama, General Manager, Network Service Management Department, Network Division, NTT DOCOMO, INC., commented:"This initiative represents a major step toward realizing the Autonomous Network operations that DOCOMO aims to achieve.By adopting agentic AI in maintenance operations, DOCOMO is advancing the automation of network fault response and striving to further reduce service impact for our customers.By building agentic AI based on data from more than one million network devices on an unprecedented scale, we were able to accelerate development and implementation by utilizing AWS's agentic AI platform and managed database services.As we move ahead, DOCOMO will continue to advance the use of AI to deliver more comfortable and higher-quality communication services to our customers.""DOCOMO's commercialization of the agentic AI system for network operation is a pioneering initiative that underpins stable mobile communication services," said Mikihiko Tsunematsu, Director, Telecom, Media, Entertainment, Game & Sports, Strategic Business Unit at Amazon Web Services Japan. "By combining the advanced agent capabilities of Amazon Bedrock AgentCore with the world's largest-scale telecommunications data, the company has successfully built the agentic AI system that can significantly reduce response time to complex network failures. This achievement demonstrates how collaboration between DOCOMO and AWS is making autonomous and intelligent network operations a reality-essential capabilities for 6G and beyond. We are delighted to support DOCOMO as they establish new standards in network reliability and operational efficiency."The agentic AI system will be exhibited at the NTT Group's booth during MWC Barcelona 2026, organized by GSMA and held in Barcelona, Spain, from March 2 to March 5, 2026.Going forward, DOCOMO will continue to pursue advanced AI-driven operations and strive to further enhance service quality for its customers.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 91 million subscribers, is one of the global leaders in 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies.Under the slogan "Bridging Worlds for Wonder & Happiness," DOCOMO is actively collaborating with global partners to expand its business scope from mobile services to comprehensive solutions, aiming to deliver unsurpassed value and drive innovation in technology and communications, ultimately to support positive change and advancement in global society.https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/Source: NTT DOCOMOCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.