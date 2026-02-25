SROA Capital Announces 2025 a Transformational Year Driven by Strategic Portfolio Growth, Organizational Expansion, and New Development Deliveries

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / SROA Capital, LLC ("SROA" or "SROA Capital"), a vertically integrated real estate investment and asset management firm focused on the acquisition and operation of self-storage assets, today announced a transformative year marked by strong fundraising, strategic portfolio growth, and new development construction projects. The firm's disciplined execution in 2025 further solidified its position as one of the largest and fastest-growing self-storage owner-operators in the United States. Throughout the year, SROA held a final closing on its largest fund to date, acquired 58 properties, and completed construction on 3 self-storage assets - bringing the company's national footprint to more than 720 locations across 32 states.

Strong Fund Raising

In October, SROA announced the final closing of SROA Capital Fund IX, LP ("Fund IX"), which exceeded its $750 million target by raising over $1.15 billion. We believe that this level of interest demonstrates the confidence our investors have in SROA's strategy, platform, and team.

Strategic Portfolio Expansion

SROA advanced its execution strategy in 2025 through a combination of portfolio and single-asset acquisitions. During the year, the firm acquired 55 stores totaling more than 2 million net rentable square feet and completed three significant land transactions that expand its future development pipeline. SROA also entered two new metropolitan markets, Dallas, Texas and Charlotte, North Carolina further enhancing its geographic diversification and strengthening its presence in key growth regions.

"These acquisitions support our long-term strategy and enhance our ability to deliver consistent value for our investors," said Ben Macfarland, Founder & CEO of SROA Capital. "Our disciplined approach and vertically integrated platform remain key differentiators in the self-storage industry."

New Development Projects Delivered in 2025

In addition to acquisitions, SROA completed two ground-up development projects and eight expansion initiatives in 2025, further enhancing its portfolio with high-quality, modern facilities. These projects were delivered in key growth markets, including Bozeman, Montana, Vero Beach, Florida, and 45th Street in West Palm Beach, Florida, reinforcing the company's strategic presence in attractive regions.

"Delivering new facilities in markets like Bozeman and South Florida shows how we can develop institutional-quality assets that complement our acquisition strategy," said Macfarland. "We are proud of the teams that brought these projects to life."

Positioned for Continued Momentum Into 2026

With a strong acquisition pipeline and continued investment in people, technology, and operations, SROA Capital believes it enters 2026 in a strong position to drive continued strategic growth. "Our focus for the year ahead is clear: expand selectively, optimize platform performance, and continue creating long-term value for investors," said Macfarland. "We look forward to building on the momentum we have created this year."

About SROA Capital, LLC

SROA Capital is a vertically integrated real estate investment and asset management firm specializing in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage assets globally. SROA owns and operates properties in the U.S. under the brand Storage Rentals of America and properties in the United Kingdom under the brand Kangaroo Self-Storage. SROA Capital is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida. For more information, please visit https://www.sroacapital.com/ or contact a member of the Investor Relations team at ir@sroacapital.com.

Media Contact:

Daniel Benjamin, Account Director

BoardroomPR

dbenjamin@boardroompr.com

SOURCE: SROA Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/sroa-capital-announces-2025-a-transformational-year-driven-by-strategic-portfolio-growt-1140853