Date night, whether with a partner, friend, or even yourself doesn't have to mean restaurant indulgence. It can be a simple, nourishing moment made special at home-an opportunity to explore a new recipe and enjoy time in the kitchen. Maybe you're alone with your favorite music, or sharing the work with a loved one. Whatever your preference, staying in saves you money and lets you make a meal that's tailored to your tastes.

Keep It Simple

In a world of "Instagram-perfect" dinner plates, it's easy to forget that yours doesn't have to look pretty. Your only goal is to make a dish that's nutritious, balanced, and delicious. Think of it as assembling a meal, not necessarily cooking one. Go for protein + grain + vegetable (or fruit) + flavor and you'll have the bowl or plate that works for you. To make it even easier, maintain a pantry and freezer stocked with Guiding Stars-earning convenience. Add assorted citrus, spices, oils, and lower-sodium sauces for flavor, and you're all set.

Nutrition Boost

One of the costs of dining out (or ordering in) is the "cost" of nutritional compromises. Preparing food at home, however, allows you to manage the ingredients. Choose more heart-healthy fats and go for whole grains for a fiber boost. You can also control the amount of salt in your meal. This may mean significantly less salt-one restaurant meal can contribute almost a third of our daily sodium intake. Try Guiding Stars-earning, nutritious dishes that rival restaurant-made meals like Curried Vegetable Lo Mein or Spicy Fish Taco Bowls.

Flavor & Color

It's common to choose restaurant meals over dining in when we don't think we can recreate bold flavors or appealing plates on our own. Today, however, it's much easier to make meals at home with international flair, flavor depth, and interesting ingredients. Most supermarkets have a robust sauce and marinade aisle, abundant grains and pasta shapes, and produce from around the world. Surprise yourself with homemade Peruvian Shrimp with Green Sauce or Chicken Shahi Korma.

Beyond Date-Night Dinner

When you're savoring a slow night at home, making delicious food is precious. Compared to busy days that pull you in so many directions, just the time to slow down is an indulgence. But what if these moments of relaxation also helped make the upcoming week easier? Lean on weekend dinners that also make prepped ingredients for easy weekday meals. Make sheet pan meals, which provide the building blocks for salads, grain bowls, wraps, omelets, and more in the upcoming week. Or go for a dish that's likely to leave plenty of leftovers, like a roast or stew. You'll be enjoying your evening and giving your future self a gift too.

