A premium Swiss mineral water brand with roots dating back to the 1800s is entering the U.S. market this week as Wald Swiss Mineral Water. Bottled at the source in the Swiss Alps and sold exclusively in recyclable glass, Wald Mineral Water is the first Swiss mineral water currently available on the American market.

Unlike many bottled water brands, Wald does not use single-use plastic bottles, reinforcing its environmentally responsible production model by packaging only in glass bottles.

Wald Mineral Water is sourced from protected Alpine springs in Lucerne, Switzerland at the base of Mount Pilatus. The water originates at 7000 feet and undergoes an approximately 100-year natural filtration process through layers of Alpine rock, acquiring a distinctive mineral balance before emerging at the artesian spring.

Naturally alkaline, Wald contains approximately 576 milligrams per liter of total dissolved solids, higher than most brands, and a pH of 7.4, placing it firmly in the premium mineral water category. It is bottled at the source to preserve its purity and natural composition.

Wald Mineral Water is distinguished by:

Naturally occurring high mineral content with no additives or artificial enhancements

No detectable microplastics

Bottling exclusively in recyclable glass with aluminum closures

A protected Alpine source and low-impact extraction practices

In the United States, the brand is targeting health-conscious consumers, fine dining restaurants, five-star hotels, boutique hospitality groups and specialty retailers. The pricing places Wald in the premium tier, with individual bottles typically selling in the $6 to $7 range, depending on venue and format.

The company began U.S. imports in March 2025, with distribution expanding this month across select hospitality and retail partners, and is available for purchase online with home delivery in the U.S.

"American consumers are increasingly seeking authenticity, sustainability and quality in the brands they choose," said Paul Stoos, the CEO of Wald. "Wald represents the intersection of Swiss heritage, environmental stewardship, improved wellness and refined taste, qualities that resonate strongly in today's premium hospitality landscape."

The U.S. launch comes as consumer demand continues to grow for imported mineral waters and glass-bottled alternatives to mass-market brands.

