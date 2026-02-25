Akash Launches Early Access for Homenode, Bringing Decentralized Compute to Everyday Devices

Phase 1 of Akash Homenode enables laptops, desktops, and edge hardware equipped with RTX 4090 or RTX 5090 GPUs to contribute compute and expand access to compute for AI, developers, and enterprises, with broader public launch to follow

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akash, the world's premier decentralized cloud marketplace, today announced early access to the open beta of Akash Homenode, a new platform enabling consumer grade GPU owners to contribute compute capacity from eligible personal workstations to the network and earn rewards, without requiring enterprise-grade infrastructure or deep technical expertise.

By unlocking dispersed hardware already running in homes, Akash Homenode expands decentralized compute while helping relieve the energy constraints facing centralized data centers. Akash Homenode builds on the enterprise-grade Akash Network, removing the technical and cost barriers to becoming a provider. Instead of needing specialized expertise and multiple servers, individuals can now contribute compute from a single high-performance machine, significantly expanding available network capacity.

A core pillar of Akash's StarCluster initiative, a globally distributed AI compute network, the open beta will onboard consumer-grade GPU providers, including home operators, small colocated setups, and repurposed mining hardware, to validate performance and reliability before wider expansion. Phase 1 is optimized for high-end NVIDIA RTX 4090/5090 and upcoming 50-series GPUs, complementing existing enterprise infrastructure on the network.

"Our goal is to harness every available teraflop," said Cheng Wang, Chief Operating & Financial Officer at Overclock Labs, "Starting with the 4090/5090 allows us to benchmark the highest possible performance standards. However, the Homenode architecture is built to scale. By joining the waitlist today, providers help us map global supply and prioritize which hardware profiles we support next."

Akash Homenode is delivered as a dedicated operating system (ISO image) that transforms eligible machines into secure Akash provider nodes. Users install the ISO via USB and boot into a locked-down environment designed for privacy and security. For flexibility, users can dual-boot or partition their devices, keeping their normal operating system separate from the Homenode environment.

Greg Osuri, Founder of Akash and CEO of Overclock Labs, said: "Decentralized cloud shouldn't be limited to data centers. The future of AI compute lives on devices people already own. Starting with high-end consumer GPUs ensures the network can reliably support real AI workloads from day one, while laying the foundation to expand decentralized compute and bring more participants into the AI economy."

Akash is actively onboarding GPU owners, including data center and AI training hardware, RTX (20-50 series), GTX (9-16 series), Quadro, and professional workstation cards, who are encouraged to register for the waitlist as support expands across additional hardware tiers. Early access to Akash Homenode is available now. For more information, to check hardware compatibility, or to join the expansion waitlist, visit homenode.akash.network.

About Akash:

Created by Overclock Labs, Akash is the world's premier decentralized marketplace. Utilizing blockchain technology, the network enables users to access a global computing resource market, providing an efficient and cost-effective alternative to centralized cloud providers. Akash aims to decentralize cloud services, providing users with security, flexibility, and transparency. It offers on-demand computing power by tapping into a vast supply of underutilized resources available globally, ensuring users only pay for resources they use, reducing the risk of overprovisioning, and preventing potential vendor lock-in cases.

