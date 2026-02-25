Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Natural Food Colors Market to Reach US$ 3.8 Billion by 2033 Amid Clean-Label Movement and Innovation - Persistence Market Research

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistence Market Research, a leading management consulting firm, has released this update on the natural food colors market. These ingredients provide color to food and beverage products using naturally derived pigments, aligning with clean-label trends and rising consumer health awareness.

The global natural food colors market is growing strongly, expected to be valued at approximately US$ 2.3 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$ 3.8 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period. Expansion stems from rising consumer preference for natural ingredients, regulatory pressure on artificial additives, and innovation in stable, application-ready color solutions. Natural food colors are increasingly used in beverages, bakery, confectionery, meat products, and processed foods, supporting brand clean-label commitments and evolving formulation needs. Market dynamics reveal robust regulatory support and supply chain growth as manufacturers expand capabilities to meet diverse end-use demands.

Shift toward Clean-Label and Consumer Transparency

Evolving consumer expectations for ingredient transparency and clean labeling are key demand drivers. Health-conscious buyers increasingly associate plant-derived and fermentation-sourced pigments with lower health risk and authenticity, prompting food and beverage manufacturers to reformulate products to exclude synthetic dyes. Regulatory tightening and retailer-led audits further reinforce this shift globally. Food brands are intensifying the use of natural colors to strengthen wellness narratives and support premium positioning across product categories. In 2025, regulatory bodies such as the U.S. FDA approved new natural color additives, expanding formulation options for manufacturers and encouraging broader industry adoption. Strategic reformulations in beverages and snacks enriched with plant pigments highlight this trend as consumer loyalty to naturally colored products grows.

In regions like North America, where clean-label mandates and ingredient transparency are strong, demand remains robust. Europe also shows solid adoption due to stringent safety standards and rising consumer awareness. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific emerges as a dynamic and fast-growing region, driven by rising packaged food consumption and preference for botanical colors in traditional food products.

Key Highlights

The global natural food colors market is valued at approximately US$ 2.3 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach US$ 3.8 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.4%.

North America leads the market with approximately 37% share, supported by aggressive synthetic dye removal and strong clean-label enforcement across major food brands.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.3% due to rapid packaged food adoption and strong regulatory encouragement for natural additives.

Carotenoids dominate by product type with around 41% market share, favored for stability, formulation flexibility, and compatibility with health-focused clean-label positioning.

Meat products represent the fastest-growing end-user segment as manufacturers reformulate away from artificial curing agents and adopt natural pigments for consistent visual appeal.

Innovation in Stable and Functional Pigments

Advances in extraction, stabilization, and processing technologies help overcome traditional challenges associated with natural pigments' stability and shade variation. Microencapsulation techniques and fermentation derived colors enhance heat resistance, brightness, and shade consistency, expanding applicability in high-temperature and acidic food matrices. These technological strides enable food manufacturers to deliver visually consistent products without synthetic alternatives.

Sensor-ready color systems and application-specific blends are gaining traction, allowing quicker integration on processing lines and reducing formulation complexity. Market participants also emphasize sustainability, traceable sourcing, and solvent-free production to align with environmental concerns and regulatory standards.

Key Highlight: General Mills' Certified Colors Phase -Out and Its Impact on the Natural Food Colors Market (2025)

In June?2025, General Mills Inc. announced a major initiative to phase out certified (FD&C synthetic) colors from its entire U.S. foods portfolio, starting with all U.S. cereals and foods served in K-12 schools by summer?2026 and extending to all U.S. retail products by the end of 2027 a move reinforcing the shift toward natural colorants and clean-label products.

The reformulation strategy follows broader industry momentum, coming the same day that The Kraft Heinz Company also committed to stop launching new products with FD&C colors and to eliminate such synthetic dyes from existing U.S. items by end of 2027. Industry context includes ongoing regulatory pressure from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to remove petroleum-based synthetic dyes from the food supply.

General Mills pointed out that 85?% of its U.S. retail portfolio already lacked certified colors, and most K-12 school foods were already free of these additives, meaning the transition will focus on the remaining items while leveraging its reformulation capabilities to preserve taste and appeal.

This phased elimination of synthetic colorants highlights accelerated demand for natural food color solutions (e.g., pigments from plant and botanical sources) across cereals, snacks, beverages, and broader packaged foods. It signals a shift in the natural colors market, where ingredient suppliers and food manufacturers will increasingly collaborate to deliver stable, appealing, and label-friendly color alternatives in response to consumer preferences and regulatory momentum.

Segmentation Insights: Carotenoids Lead, Meat Applications Accelerate Reformulation Demand

By product type, carotenoids dominate the global natural food colors market, accounting for approximately 41% market share due to their formulation versatility, strong stability across fat-based and aqueous systems, and wide yellow-to-red color spectrum. Widely sourced from beta-carotene, paprika, and annatto, they integrate efficiently into beverages, bakery, dairy, and snack applications while supporting clean-label and health-positioned claims through antioxidant associations. Meat products represent the fastest-growing end-user segment, driven by reformulation away from artificial curing agents and increased demand for naturally colored processed meats. Natural pigments are increasingly used to deliver consistent red and pink hues in fresh and ready-to-eat formats. Recent investments in paprika and fermentation-derived carotenoid production capacity further strengthen supply reliability, supporting expanded adoption across both traditional and plant-based meat categories.

Regional Insights: Regulatory Momentum in North America and Accelerated Adoption in Asia Pacific

North America holds approximately 37% of the global natural food colors market, supported by aggressive removal of synthetic dyes and retailer-driven clean-label mandates. U.S. food brands continue reformulating beverages, snacks, and children's products with plant-based pigments, while investment in fermentation-derived colors and application labs improves stability across complex formulations. Canada mirrors this momentum, particularly in dairy, bakery, and plant-based foods. Harmonized labeling standards and strong foodservice pressure further accelerate adoption, positioning North America as a hub for next-generation natural color innovation.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3%, driven by rising packaged food consumption and preference for plant-based ingredients. India expands usage of turmeric, paprika, and beet-derived colors across snacks and beverages, supported by local sourcing advantages. China strengthens adoption through regulatory encouragement and manufacturing expansion, while Japan and South Korea emphasize premium aesthetics and functional foods. This regional diversity fuels experimentation, making Asia Pacific a key growth engine for global natural color suppliers.

Europe natural food colors market size is likely to be valued at US$682.6 Mn in 2025 and is expected to reach US$1,060.5 Mn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032, driven by a robust food and beverage industry spanning dairy, bakery, confectionery, snacks, and beverages.

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players in the natural food colors market include ADM, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Givaudan SA, IFF, Symrise AG, DSM-Firmenich AG, Kerry Group PLC, BASF SE, ROHA, Oterra A/S, and Kalsec Inc.

ADM focuses on expanding botanical pigment offerings to support diverse food matrices and clean-label claims.

Sensient Technologies blends advanced stabilization techniques with sustainability initiatives to strengthen product appeal.

Givaudan and IFF invest in application labs to co-develop customized color solutions with major food brands.

Symrise emphasizes traceability and certification, while regional players like ROHA and Oterra enhance blending capabilities to serve local markets efficiently.

Strategies center on innovation, customization, sustainability, and collaborative partnerships to meet evolving clean-label and functional ingredient demands across global food categories.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Carotenoids

Anthocyanins

Curcumin

Carmine

Chlorophyll

Others

By Form

Dry

Liquid

By End-user

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery

Processed Foods

Meat Products

Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals

Others

