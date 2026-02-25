Celebrating 25 Years of Inogen Alliance: A Milestone in Global EHS & Sustainability Leadership

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / This year marks a significant milestone for Inogen Alliance: 25 years as a global Alliance dedicated to advancing environmental, health, safety, and sustainability (EHS&S) outcomes for multinational organizations around the world. From our founding in 2001 to our evolution into a trusted partner for multinational clients, our journey reflects both deep heritage and forward-looking ambition in an era defined by accelerating environmental and societal challenges.

The Power of Alliances in Today's World

Over the past months, many of us have felt the strain of uncertainty and division in the world around us. In times like these, the Inogen Alliance gives me genuine hope. Our Alliance is a living example of what is possible when people from different cultures, backgrounds, and perspectives choose to work together with mutual respect. It reminds me every day that collaboration, empathy, and shared purpose are not abstract ideals, but values we actively practice through our work together. In these uncharted times, I encourage all of us to look at the Alliance as a model for what constructive, values-driven partnership looks like.

Alliances like ours represent a powerful model for collective action. Rather than a large global firm, our network of independent consultancies brings together diverse perspectives, localized knowledge, and shared commitment to solving complex challenges. This model fosters innovation, reinforces resilience, and amplifies impact. These attributes are increasingly vital as organizations strive to balance growth with sustainable performance.

As businesses and societies look toward a future defined by environmental uncertainty and opportunity, the Alliance's collaborative approach, grounded in shared purpose and global-local solutions, offers a blueprint for how partnerships can drive meaningful change at scale.

A History Rooted in Collaboration and Purpose

Inogen Alliance began as a bold idea: a network of independent EHS&S consultancies that would come together to offer seamless, high-quality services across borders through one point-of-contact. What set us apart from traditional global firms was our innovative model: local consultancies with specialized regional knowledge and regulatory expertise collaborating under a unified framework to serve global clients with consistency and local understanding.

In the first decade of the Inogen Alliance the challenge was convincing the global EHS market that our new innovative way to providing global EHS services would work. Today that is no longer a concern. Today, the market is demanding high quality, knowledgeable EHS resources in-country.

In the early years, this model proved especially powerful for organizations facing complex multinational EHS challenges that required both global coordination and local nuance. By connecting expert consultants from different countries, the Alliance enables clients to navigate varied regulatory landscapes, cultural contexts, and operational realities all through one point of contact and one global contract.

Over the last quarter-century, this unique structure has allowed us to build long-lasting, trusted relationships with clients across industries, from energy and chemicals to technology, retail, food and beverage, and beyond, delivering solutions that balance compliance, risk management, sustainability performance, environmental liabilities and strategic growth.

Growth, Evolution, and Strategic Impact

What started with a handful of Associate consultancies has grown into a vibrant global network with 70+ Associates, more than 6,000 consultants, and projects delivered in over 150 countries. This breadth of reach, paired with the depth of local expertise, is a defining strength of the Alliance, enabling clients to access tailored solutions wherever they operate.

Over the years, Inogen Alliance has expanded capabilities beyond traditional EHS compliance into strategic sustainability services including climate change and decarbonization consulting, water stewardship and conservation, biodiversity protection, and ESG advisory. These expanded offerings reflect the evolving needs of global organizations and underscore our commitment to helping clients not only meet requirements, but also lead in business resilience and sustainability performance.

Recognitions like being ranked #37 in Environment Analyst's Global Environmental & Sustainability Consulting Market Assessment highlight the stature of the Alliance in the broader consulting landscape and affirm the value of a collaborative model in driving meaningful impact for clients and communities.

Why Clients Choose Inogen Alliance

Clients partner with Inogen Alliance for several compelling reasons:

Global Coverage, Local Insight : With expertise in 200+ offices worldwide and consultants fluent in local languages and regulatory frameworks, the Alliance unlocks operational excellence and compliance confidence across diverse jurisdictions.

Unified Delivery, Consistent Quality : One contract and one global team streamline complex international engagements, ensuring consistency in methodology, reporting, and project execution.

Industry Breadth : From industrial safety and environmental remediation to sustainability strategy and ESG integration, clients have access to a multidisciplinary suite of services tailored to their sector's evolving risks and opportunities.

Collaborative Partnership: The Alliance's relationship-driven approach fosters trust and shared ownership of outcomes, a key differentiator in long-term client engagements.

A New Purpose and Mission for Today's Challenges

As Inogen Alliance enters its 25th year, we have also embraced a refreshed purpose and mission that reflect the urgency and complexity of today's global challenges:

Purpose: To accelerate a resilient planet for all.

Mission: Solve pressing environmental challenges locally through a dynamic global ecosystem.

These statements not only articulate why the Alliance exists, but also how our members collectively bring this purpose to life through our work and in partnership with our clients. The Alliance's membership bring together a diverse global network to deliver locally relevant solutions with global perspective. The focus on resilience, equity, and partnership aligns with the needs of organizations seeking to navigate climate disruption, regulatory shifts, and societal expectations for environmental stewardship.

Embedded within these guiding principles are core values: Respect, Trust, Collaboration, and Integrity that continue to bind our members and shape how we serve clients and communities.

Looking Forward

This anniversary is not only a celebration, but also an opportunity to reflect on what has sustained the Alliance for a quarter century and how we carry those strengths forward into the next 25 years. Like any organization operating in a dynamic global marketplace, we have navigated change: evolving services, shifting priorities, and new challenges. What has remained constant is our people. Associates from every corner of the world, working across cultures, time zones, and client needs, have shaped the Alliance into what it is today. I am deeply proud to work alongside our Associates and grateful for both the visible and behind-the-scenes contributions that have brought us to this remarkable milestone. With an evolved purpose, a dynamic global ecosystem, and a legacy of collaborative impact, Inogen Alliance stands poised to accelerate resilience and sustainability for another 25 years and beyond.

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of over 70 of independent local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore our Associates or Contact Us. Watch for more News & Blog updates, listen to our podcast and follow us on LinkedIn.

