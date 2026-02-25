Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Michael J. Tucker, Chief Executive Officer, and John Foulkes, President of Perseverance Metals Inc. (TSXV: PMI) ("Perseverance Metals", "Perseverance" or the "Company") and his executive team, joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





Perseverance Metals is a critical minerals explorer with a project portfolio that is strategically located in key North American critical mineral regions, including Québec's prolific James Bay district and Michigan's Mid-Continent Rift.

Perseverance's strict science-driven approach and extensive track record of discovery, coupled with an industry-leading team armed with next-generation exploration tools, provides a distinct competitive advantage. This offers a unique opportunity for investors to be exposed to a high quality portfolio of projects with the potential for multiple discoveries.

Perseverance's exploration assets include the Lac Gayot high-grade Ni-Cu-Co-PGE project in Québec, the Voyageur Ni-Cu-Co-PGE project in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and the Armit Lake Ni-Cu-Co project in Ontario.

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange