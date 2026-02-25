Age Related Macular Degeneration Market to Reach $16.2 billion by 2033, Globally, by 2034 at 5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Summary: Rise in the geriatric population and surge in the incidence of age related macular degeneration market drives the growth of the global age related macular degeneration market.

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Age related macular degeneration is diagnosed through eye examination. Ophthalmologists use retinal imaging and optical coherence tomography to assess macular health and detect abnormalities. Early detection of the condition allows for better monitoring and timely intervention, especially in wet age related macular degeneration cases. There is currently no cure for age related macular degeneration, however, treatments can slow progression and preserve vision.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Age related macular degeneration Market by Product Type (Aflibercept, Ranibizumab and Others), Disease Type (Dry AMD and Wet AMD) and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Specialty Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032". According to the report, the age related macular degeneration market was valued at $10.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $16.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2033.

Request Sample of the Report on Age Related Macular Degeneration Market Forecast 2033 -

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A201849

Age related macular degeneration is a serious and common condition affecting millions of older adults worldwide. While it cannot be fully cured, early diagnosis, proper treatment, and lifestyle adjustments can significantly decrease its progression. Ongoing research into advanced therapies, including gene therapy and longer-acting anti-VEGF drugs, offers hope for improved management in the future.

Rise in number of elderly individuals is a major factor that contributes toward the growth of the age related macular degeneration market. The likelihood of developing age related macular degeneration increases with age. This expansion of elderly population represents a larger customer base for treatments associated with age related macular degeneration. This fuels the market growth. Nevertheless, the progress of the market is hindered by high cost associated with age related macular degeneration medications in the future. On a positive note, the emergence of numerous pipeline drugs offers promising prospects for the coming years.

The aflibercept segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on drug type, the aflibercept segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global age related macular degeneration market revenue. This is attributed to the rise in the adoption of aflibercept drugs for the treatment of age related macular degeneration across the world. However, the other segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2032, as brolucizumab, verteporfin, and pegcetacoplan are being prescribed for the treatment of age related macular degeneration.

Aflibercept is an injection that is given directly into the eye by a healthcare professional. Surge in incidences of wet age related macular degeneration among the elderly population has increased the need for age related macular degeneration drugs across the world, which contribute towards the market growth. For instance, according to the factsheet by Bright Focus foundation, it was estimated that around 200 million people worldwide are living with AMD and this number is expected to reach 288 million by 2040.

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst -

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A201849

The wet age related macular degeneration segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on disease type, the wet age related macular degeneration segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than 90% of the global age related macular degeneration market revenue. This is attributed to a rise in the prevalence of wet age related macular degeneration among the elderly population and expensive treatment of wet age related macular degeneration. However, the dry age related macular degeneration segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2033.

Dry age related macular degeneration is the most common type of age related macular degeneration and is characterized by the presence of yellowish deposits called drusen in the macula. The key factors that drives the growth of this segment are a rise in the prevalence of dry age related macular degeneration among elderly populations. For instance, according to 2021 report by the National Center of Biotechnology Information (NCBI), it was estimated that about 90% of the population in the world suffer from dry age related macular degeneration.

The hospital pharmacy segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global age related macular degeneration market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in sales of prescription age related macular degeneration drugs from hospital pharmacy. The segment is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Hospital pharmacy plays an important role in the management of age related macular degeneration, as they are responsible for ensuring the appropriate medications are distributed to patients. These medications are available through a prescription form and may be dispensed by a licensed healthcare provider. Hospital pharmacy serves as a crucial intermediary between the prescribing physician and the patient. In addition, hospital pharmacy ensures that drugs are safely stored, labeled, and dispensed with providing information about dosing regimens and potential drug interactions to the patients.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2033

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for more than half of the global age related macular degeneration market revenue, which is attributed to the surge in the geriatric population that are vulnerable to age related macular degeneration, presence of key players, and availability of high-quality healthcare system & modern medical technologies. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2033. This is owing to the presence of large patient population, growth in awareness for age related macular degeneration drugs, and an increase in public-private investments for unmet medical needs.

North America is expected to occupy a dominant share in the age related macular degeneration market during the forecast period, owing to its well-developed healthcare industry, and easy availability of healthcare infrastructure. In addition, a rise in the prevalence of age related macular degeneration along with geriatric population across the region further drives the growth of the market. For instance, according to the factsheet published by Bright Focus Foundation in October 2022, about 11 million people in the U.S. have some form of age related macular degeneration and this number is expected to double to nearly 22 million by 2050.

For Purchase Related Queries/Enquiry -

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A201849

Leading Market Players

Comprehensive analysis of recent developments and growth curves of various companies have helped understand the growth strategies adopted by them and their potential effect on the market. The companies are evaluated based on annual reports, SEC filings, and press releases. Key players analyzed in the market include

¨ Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

¨ Novartis Ag

¨ F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

¨ Biogen

¨ Bayer Ag

¨ Coherus Biosciences Inc

¨ Sanofi

¨ Apellis Pharmaceuticals

¨ Bausch Health Companies Inc.

¨ Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global age related macular degeneration marker. These players have adopted new product launches as a strategy to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Explore AMR's Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Life Science Industry:

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Compounding Pharmacies Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Cosmetic Surgery Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Laboratory Informatics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

Telemedicine Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

Surgical Robotics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

Ligation Devices Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library on Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solutions for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail themselves of an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides end-to-end solutions along with information, education, advocacy, and networking resources to SMEs and early-stage start-ups to bring excellence to their processes. In addition, we offer a nurturing environment required to develop and grow businesses, including business planning; virtual support; market intelligence; acquiring resources; and getting direct access to finance, suppliers, and other experts to boost the growth of businesses and entrepreneurs.



Our bundled and hassle-free business support systems are customized to meet the needs of SME consultants and industry leaders. Moreover, our large network of skilled consultants and experts help start-ups get the business on a roll.

To find out more, visit www. Alliedmarketresearch.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/age-related-macular-degeneration-market-to-reach-16-2-billion-by-2033--globally-by-2034-at-5-cagr-allied-market-research-302697218.html