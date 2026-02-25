Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA): Blockchain for Good Alliance Names Token Tails Top 2025 Incubation Project for Scalable Stray Cat Rescue Infrastructure

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA) , the global non-profit initiative founded by Bybit dedicated to leveraging blockchain for societal impact, has named Token Tails the top incubation project of 2025, recognising the project for demonstrating a scalable, blockchain-powered infrastructure capable of continuously funding real-world stray animal rescue at a measurable scale.

Token Tails was selected during BGAwards 2025 in Copenhagen, at the Blockchain Impact Forum, as part of the BGA Incubation Showcase. The project was formally recognised through the Alliance's incubation programme, reflecting the organisation's strategic focus on supporting initiatives that move beyond one-off charitable campaigns to build systems designed for sustained, verifiable impact.

While many animal welfare initiatives rely on episodic fundraising and donations, Token Tails embeds real-world funding directly into user participation. Every interaction within the platform is designed to generate automatic, continuous support for verified shelters, creating an always-on funding mechanism rather than intermittent appeals.

For shelters, Token Tails is developing a unified system covering intake, medical history, sponsorships, and adoption, transparently linked to funding flows. As the infrastructure matures, the project aims to position itself not merely as a charitable initiative, but as a global entertainment brand designed to generate animal welfare impact by default.

As BGA's top incubation project for 2025, Token Tails is receiving tailored incubation resources through the Alliance's Ascend Incubation track. This includes grant funding, access to BGA's ecosystem partners, and customised advisory support across areas such as fundraising, go-to-market strategy, compliance, and partnerships based on the project's evolving needs. In addition, the project benefits from marketing exposure and on-the-ground event support through BGA-led initiatives.

Technical support has been provided through ecosystem partner Mantle, which has also committed 5,000 MNT in funding for the project, alongside tailored resources and advisory support from BGA aligned with Token Tails' evolving needs.

The designation follows BGA's approach of selecting one leading project each year for deeper, bespoke incubation. In 2024, the Alliance recognised EthicHub as its top incubation project. Token Tails is expected to complete the incubation cycle and graduate at the BGAwards in November 2026, after which the next leading project will be selected.

"Token Tails was founded to fix a broken problem," said Žygimantas Bagdzevicius, founder of Token Tails. "Millions of cats need help, but impact is often invisible and trust is fragile. Blockchain allows us to make saving cats transparent, trackable, and scalable."

The model has already delivered measurable outcomes, which BGA views as early validation of the underlying system rather than a standalone achievement. To date, Token Tails reports it has saved more than 800 cats, funding food, medical treatment, and urgent care across multiple shelters - demonstrating how continuous, infrastructure-led funding can operate in real-world conditions.

"Blockchain's true potential for good is realised when incentives are aligned with impact," said Glenn Tan, Director of Global Affairs at Blockchain for Good Alliance. "BGA selected Token Tails not simply for what it has achieved to date, but for the way its model converts everyday digital participation into a continuous funding engine for shelters globally. It is a strong example of how blockchain can move beyond speculation and into systems designed for scalable, measurable public benefit."

This systems-led approach, combined with early performance, contributed to BGA and Bybit's decision to support Token Tails through deeper incubation.

During Paris Blockchain Week 2026, Token Tails is scheduled to co-host a side event with Bybit and BGA, featuring supported rescue cats. The event will allow attendees to participate in hands-on rescue activities and interact with rescued animals, reinforcing BGA's emphasis on tangible, real-world outcomes tied to its incubation programmes.

