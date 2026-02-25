Crystal Cove Recovery, a Laguna Beach Addiction Treatment Center, Collaborates with Intervention On Call for Strategic Site Visit

LAGUNA BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / Crystal Cove Recovery, a premier addiction treatment center in Laguna Beach, California, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a collaborative site visit and dinner with Intervention On Call, a national crisis intervention service supporting families and treatment providers navigating complex addiction and mental health cases. The event was designed to strengthen coordination between crisis intervention and residential treatment, ensuring a seamless continuum of care for individuals facing urgent and treatment-resistant challenges.

As the addiction recovery landscape continues to evolve, collaboration between interventionists and residential addiction treatment centers has become increasingly critical. This partnership brought together the clinical leadership teams from Crystal Cove Recovery and Intervention On Call to align best practices for supporting high-risk individuals, particularly those who have left treatment against medical advice or require immediate stabilization following a crisis.

"Families often reach out for help during moments of urgency, and those moments require immediate alignment between intervention and treatment," said Alex Bourgo , Chief Executive Officer of Crystal Cove Recovery. "Collaborating closely with Intervention On Call allows us to reduce delays, improve transitions into care, and ensure individuals receive medically supervised, compassionate treatment at the exact moment they're ready to accept help."

Event Highlights: Bridging Crisis Intervention and Residential Care

The day began with a comprehensive morning session at Crystal Cove Recovery's ocean-view facility in Laguna Beach, starting with an informal meet-and-greet over coffee. The teams then participated in a guided walkthrough of the center, highlighting Crystal Cove Recovery's carefully designed environment and integrated approach to medical detox, residential addiction treatment, and dual diagnosis care.

The session continued with a clinical overview of Crystal Cove Recovery's mission, values, and evidence-based treatment model, followed by a collaborative discussion focused on aligning intervention strategies with residential intake and stabilization protocols. The morning concluded with a Q&A session centered on improving transitions from crisis intervention to structured residential care.

The collaboration continued into the evening with a hosted dinner, offering an opportunity for deeper connection and discussion. This setting allowed both teams to further strengthen professional relationships that are essential when navigating high-stakes recovery situations where timing, trust, and clinical alignment can directly impact outcomes.

A Shared Mission to Improve Outcomes for Families in Crisis

Intervention On Call specializes in providing on-demand crisis intervention services for families facing urgent situations, including cases involving treatment resistance or premature discharge from care. Crystal Cove Recovery complements this work by offering a structured, clinically robust environment where individuals can stabilize and begin long-term recovery with the support of licensed medical and therapeutic professionals.

Together, the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to improving access, coordination, and outcomes across the addiction treatment continuum-from the initial crisis moment through residential care and long-term recovery planning.

About Crystal Cove Recovery

Crystal Cove Recovery is a trusted Laguna Beach addiction treatment center offering a private, sanctuary-like environment for individuals seeking recovery from substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. Located in Southern California with sweeping ocean views, the center provides medical detox, residential treatment, and dual diagnosis care grounded in evidence-based practices. Crystal Cove Recovery emphasizes individualized treatment planning, clinical excellence, and comprehensive aftercare support to promote long-term recovery.

Learn more at: https://crystalcove-recovery.com/

About Intervention On Call

Intervention On Call provides immediate, on-demand crisis intervention services for families and treatment providers navigating complex addiction and mental health situations. Their team of trained interventionists specializes in time-sensitive cases, including treatment resistance and individuals who have left programs against medical advice. Intervention On Call works closely with treatment centers nationwide to support safe, efficient transitions into appropriate levels of care.

Learn more at: https://interventiononcall.com

