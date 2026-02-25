Mayo Auction & Realty: A Legacy on Four Wheels: "I loved them all" - The Legendary JB Hodgdon Estate Collector Car Auction

Mayo Auction & Realty to Offer 80+ Vintage Automobiles from the Estate of John Brewster "JB" Hodgdon

BELTON, MISSOURI / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / Mayo Auction & Realty is honored to present one of the most significant private automobile collections to come to market in recent years: more than 80 vintage vehicles from the estate of John Brewster "JB" Hodgdon, longtime President and Chairman of the iconic Hodgdon Powder Company.

Widely respected within the shooting sports community, JB Hodgdon was known as a charismatic leader, visionary businessman, and trusted steward of a brand built on innovation, integrity, and tradition. Under his leadership, Hodgdon Powder became one of the most recognized and respected names in the industry. His contributions earned him induction into the National Shooting Sports Foundation Hall of Fame and recognition with the NRA's prestigious Golden Bullseye Pioneer Award.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, JB was a devoted classic car enthusiast whose appreciation for craftsmanship and automotive history shaped an extraordinary collection spanning the 1920s through the 1950s. His collection features rare wood-bodied wagons, elegant convertibles, and iconic American marques, including Ford, Cadillac, Chrysler, Lincoln, Kaiser, Mercury, and others. Each vehicle reflects JB's discerning eye for authenticity and his deep respect for the artistry of the era.

"JB built this collection with intention and heart," said Robert Mayo, President of Mayo Auction & Realty. "This auction is a rare opportunity to celebrate a man who loved both his industry and his automobiles. We're honored to help his family carry that legacy forward into the hands of the next generation of passionate collectors."

The collection captures the spirit and design excellence of the golden age of American automobiles. Carefully curated over decades, the vehicles represent not only investment-grade classics but also personal stories and memories gathered through years of searching, restoring, and preserving. JB was known for valuing originality, often seeking out vehicles that told a story as compelling as their engineering.

His love for variety was well known among family and friends. As his daughter-in-law and manager of his collection, Brandi Hodgdon fondly recalls, "People would often ask him which car was his favorite. He would always reply, there is no way I could pick one. I loved them all for different reasons." That simple statement reflects the authentic passion behind the collection, guided not only by rarity, but by genuine enthusiasm.

The online auction will take place on March 24, with a public preview scheduled for March 21. The vehicles are housed across two locations in Belton, Missouri, and Shawnee, Kansas, providing collectors the opportunity to view these exceptional automobiles in person prior to bidding.

With more than 80 vehicles crossing the auction block, this event represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to acquire pieces from a remarkable American collection and to honor the legacy of a respected industry leader.

For additional details, preview information, and registration, visit www.auctionbymayo.com or contact Mayo Auction & Realty directly.

