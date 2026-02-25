Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - North America Home Finance Inc. (CSE: NAHF) ("NAHF" or the "Company"), a Canadian residential real estate investment and asset development company focused on shared-equity housing, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its previously announced initial public offering (the "Offering"), led by Hampton Securities Limited (the "Agent"), as exclusive agent, pursuant to a prospectus dated February 12, 2026 (the "Final Prospectus") and the listing of its common shares (the "Common Shares") on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the ticker symbol "NAHF", expected to commence on the open of trading tomorrow, February 26, 2026.

"This marks a significant milestone for NAHF," said George Lawton, Chief Executive Officer of NAHF. "We believe we are introducing a new category of public company in Canada, which we refer to as a 'Shared Equity Housing Corporation' that supports housing market stability, resident equity participation, and long-term asset performance. Commencement of trading under the ticker symbol "NAHF" on the CSE represents the beginning of our next growth chapter."

The Company completed the Offering of 3,400,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,700,000. Each Unit consisted of one Common Share (each, a "Unit Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant (each, a "Warrant") exercisable at $0.85 per Common Share for a period of 24 months following closing of the Offering. The Warrants will be listed for trading on the CSE under the ticker symbol "NAHF.WT" starting at the open of trading on February 26, 2026.

In connection with the filing of the Final Prospectus, the Company has also issued 3,595,204 Common Shares and 1,700,000 Common Share purchase warrants to acquire 1,700,000 Common Shares exercisable at $0.85 per Common Share in satisfaction of certain debt obligations outstanding as at the date of the Final Prospectus, with an aggregate principal amount of $1,700,000.

Pursuant to an agency agreement between the Agent and the Company dated February 12, 2026, the Company has granted to the Agent an option, exercisable, in whole or in part, at the sole discretion of the Agent, for a period of 30 days from the closing of the Offering, to offer for sale additional Units of up to 15% of the number of Units issued pursuant to the Offering and/or any combination of additional Unit Shares and/or additional Warrants up to such amount.

In consideration for the services rendered by the Agent in connection with the Offering, the Company: (i) paid a cash commission equal to 7% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering; (ii) paid the Agent a corporate finance fee of $165,000; and (iii) issued 238,000 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"), with each Broker Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.50 per Common Share at any time until 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

Use of Proceeds

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay certain liabilities, fund general corporate purposes (including general and administrative expenses), support working capital, and cover costs associated with listing and becoming a reporting issuer. A more detailed description of the use of proceeds is set out in the Final Prospectus. A copy of the Final Prospectus is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website (https://nahomefinance.com).

Advancing a New Model for Housing Affordability

NAHF is developing and acquiring residential properties while offering consumers shared-equity pathways to home equity. Through its proprietary HomePlan program, residents can build equity and move toward ownership while living in high-quality rental housing.

NAHF's model combines residential real estate development, income-producing housing assets, and proprietary shared-equity programs, including its HomePlan offering. Through this structure, the Company seeks to create long-term housing value while expanding access to pathways toward home equity for resident families.

Exchange offering to existing securityholders

NAHF is conducting an exchange offering pursuant to which holders of certain previously issued bonds and rights may exchange such securities for series 1 non-voting preferred shares in the capital of the Company (the "Housing Shares") at a fixed exchange value of $10.35 per Housing Share (the "Exchange Offering"). The Exchange Offering is intended to strengthen the Company's balance sheet and align prior investors with long-term housing value creation. The Final Prospectus qualifies the distribution of the Housing Shares to qualifying holders who validly tender their applicable securities under the Exchange Offering.

About North America Home Finance Inc.

North America Home Finance Inc. is a residential real estate finance and development company focused on expanding housing access through shared-equity and next-generation ownership pathways. The Company develops, acquires, and manages income-producing residential housing communities in Canada while enabling residents to participate in long-term housing equity growth.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "indicate", "believe", "intend", "project", "potential", "forecast", "budget", "target", "goal", "objective", "schedule", "is/are likely to" or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking information. The Company has based the forward-looking information contained herein on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, among other things, statements relating to: the listing and commencement of trading of the Common Shares and the Warrants on the CSE and the timing thereof; the expected terms of and timing of completion of the Exchange Offering; the expected use of proceeds from the Offering and the Exchange Offering and expected benefits of the Offering and the Exchange Offering to NAHF; the listing of the Housing Shares remaining subject to fulfilling all applicable listing requirements and conditions of the CSE; the planned business activities of the Company and the strategy by which it expects to achieve these objectives; NAHF developing and acquiring residential properties while offering consumers shared-equity pathways to home equity.

Such forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited to, expectations and assumptions relating to: the Common Shares and the Warrants will commence trading as of the expected timing; the Exchange Offering will be completed on the terms currently contemplated and in accordance with the timing currently contemplated; the Company will fulfill all applicable listing requirements and conditions of the CSE for the Housing Shares; the Company will realize the anticipated benefits of the Offering and the Exchange Offering; results of planned development activities; the price of housing assets; the cost of identification, acquisition and development activities; that as the business continues to develop, there will be no changes that would materially adversely affect the business; that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms; that third-parties, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the business will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner; that there will be no revocation of adverse amendments to or delays in granting government approvals; that general business, economic, competitive, social, and political conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; and the assumptions underlying the Company's business model; other estimates, assumptions, and forecasts will be accurate. While the Company considers these material factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Such risks include but are not limited to: the Common Shares and the Warrants may not commence trading on the CSE on the expected timing or at all; the Exchange Offering may not be completed on the terms or in accordance with the timing currently contemplated, or at all; the Company may not fulfill all applicable listing requirements and conditions of the CSE for the Housing Shares; HomePlan products are new and may be subject to regulation; HomePlan tenants may not qualify for mortgage financing; and the Company may not achieve some or all of its business objectives. See "Risk Factors" in the Final Prospectus as well as the risk factors discussed in the management's discussion and analysis appended to the Final Prospectus for a complete list of risks relating to an investment in the Company.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and, unless so required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

